Players, Coaches Describe Freshman Defensive Tackle as "Not Normal"
It’s not often when coming in as a freshman that you are talked about in the same sentence as guys like Christian Wilkins, C.J. Spiller and Sammy Watkins.
However, for freshman defensive tackle Amare Adams, the talent is there, according to head coach Dabo Swinney.
Adams was the only five-star recruit from Clemson’s class of 2025, being the No. 1 player in the state of South Carolina and No. 2 defensive lineman in the class, according to 247Sports Composite. Now, Swinney uses the words “special” and “not normal” when describing him.
“Amare’s special,” he said on Wednesday. “We talked about him this spring, he’s just one of them guys that shows up and is special. Special talent, special player, special motor, special leader. He’s smart, he’s not normal. He’s one of those guys that create problems for other players
His new teammate, graduate DeMonte Capehart, sees the promise as well. When describing the freshman’s skills, Capehart said that Adams even has the edge over him in terms of athleticism.
“Amare’s going to be a heck of a player,” Capehart said. “He’s violent, he reminds me of me. He’s dominant, but he’s way more athletic than me. Honestly. He’s a force to be reckoned with.”
Adams works closely with defensive tackles coach Nick Eason, who has had the privilege of coaching players like Tyler Davis, Ruke Orhorhoro and Bryan Bresee, all players who were selected in the NFL Draft. He sees the same path with Adams, although he needs to see his actions in a live game first.
“I’ve heard nothing but great things about him just throughout this building, across campus, and I’m really looking forward to seeing what he’s going to put on tape,” Eason said. “Highly recruited kid, obviously the top defensive lineman in the state of South Carolina, but he’s got to go put it on tape.”
Even with a room that features the likes of Capehart and standout Peter Woods, it will be tough for Eason to keep Adams off the field, someone that he calls an “elite, elite player”.
“Amare has all the tools, has all the tangibles, to be a great defensive lineman, and it doesn’t get any better than him,” he said. “I think Amare is going to be a very natural leader off us, great personality, comes from a great family, very humble spirit, very strong, can move...he does all the things the right way.”
For Swinney, Adams belongs in the category with other elite Clemson standouts who have all ended up as campus historical figures. It’s big shoes to fill for the Jefferson, South Carolina, native, but he looks to be a game-wrecker as a Clemson Tiger for years to come.
“Sammy Watkins is not normal,” Swinney said. “C.J. Spiller is not normal. That’s not normal. Blake Miller is not normal; just show up and start day 1 as an offensive tackle. Christian Wilkins is not normal, and unfortunately, sometimes those guys can skew and create criticisms and things like that.
Amare’s in that group; he’s just not a normal freshman. I mean, he’s just a really talented young player.”