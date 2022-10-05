Players Input Big Part In Growth of Clemson Offense

Clemson's offense has seen substantial growth over the first five games of the season.

With each passing week, the Tigers continue to take another step in the consistency department, and offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter noted the group has been at its best when the team has needed it the most.

"Whenever our backs are against the wall, when we need something, we need a score, we're finding a way to manufacture that score, and we've just got confidence in a lot of those situations," offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter said.

In his first season leading the offense, Streeter has made some tweaks in how the team goes about doing things, including making a concerted effort to get everyone, including the players, involved in the process.

"It's important that during games, we're communicating," Streeter said. "And it's not just coaches communicating, it's the players communicating to the coaches, what they see. And obviously, we can't run everything, but like there's a lot of times that they see some things that we might not have seen or thought about and it might just be a little tweak here or there that can make a difference in the game. So those suggestions are very critical because I trust those guys."

A season ago, Clemson averaged just 21.2 points through the first five games. This season, the Tigers are scoring 41 points per contest.

Allowing the players to have some input has helped from a confidence standpoint, and it also gets everyone involved, including reserves, who might not see the field as much. It's something that has helped the group grow, according to Streeter, and it's a process that is still evolving.

Whether it's Joseph Ngata suggesting what route to run on a quarterback keeper to keep his defender honest, or it's DJ Uiagalelei relaying what he is seeing on the field, it's part of the process that has helped this offense grow, and a part of the process Streeter has every intention on keeping in place.

"I think it's something that I think it gives them confidence in the coaching staff," Streeter said. "When you can ask for suggestions from them and it gets them more involved. Whether they're guys that are playing on the field or guys, we have a lot of guys on the sidelines that are watching a lot of things. Whether it's the quarterbacks watching certain things, tight ends watching things, any position, they're watching too. So when they give us those suggestions, it's something that we're definitely considering and adapting into that offensive scheme. It makes it fun and it makes it neat for everybody to be involved in other ways, not just being out in the field."

