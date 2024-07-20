Popular Analyst Reveals Bold Take on Clemson Tigers' Dabo Swinney's Ideology
Dabo Swinney is hoping to lead the Clemson Tigers back to contention during the upcoming 2024 college football season.
After falling short of expectations over the last three years, Clemson fans are getting restless. They expect to win and that hasn't happened at the level they expect.
Despite the lack of winning over the last three seasons, Swinney and the program have not changed their views on very important topics. One of those topic is dipping into the transfer protal to add more talent rather than simply recruiting it.
In response to Swinney's lack of adapting to the new landscape of college football, popular sports analyst Colin Cowherd shared a bold take about the elite head coach's ideology.
"Adapt or die. NIL is going nowhere, transfer portal is going nowhere. 12 team playoff is going nowhere."
Basically, what Cowherd is saying is that Swinney needs to be willing to adapt to the way the game is changing.
That isn't to say that he needs to give up on recruiting being his primary source of talent addition. Instead, it's suggesting that maybe he be more open to the idea of trying to find the right fit in the transfer portal.
Clemson is one of the most prestigious football schools in the nation. In recent years, they have become used to being a top-notch National Championship contender. They would become a very popular destination in the transfer portal if they opted to pursue that avenue.
Some recruits have stated that Swinney's views on the transfer portal actually make them more interested in becoming a part of the team. They don't have to worry about working hard to earn a role just to lose it to an already established player joining the team.
That being said, the Tigers have to make sure that they don't fall behind the rest of the college football nation. With other teams adding major talent via the transfer portal and using aggressive NIL tactics, Clemson might have to change their views on a couple of things.
It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Swinney and Clemson. He's being urged to consider making major changes to his philosophy as a coach, but he may not choose to adhear to that advice.