Clemson Defensive Target Announces Commitment Date

Clemson recruiting has missed out on some key targets as of late, but the Tigers will be looking to change that with a target announcing his commitment date in the upcoming weeks.

Three-star cornerback Nash Johnson narrowed his list ahead of his June 24 commitment and has the Tigers on his list, among five others. The McEachern High School product is the No. 55 cornerback in the class, according to Rivals.

I will be Announcing My Commitment July 1st‼️ — Nash levi Johnson lll (@NashLeviJohnson) May 12, 2026

Johnson has met headlines already throughout this recruiting process, decommitting from Alabama back in early April. Saying that he committed too early, the Crimson Tide are no longer on his list, while Clemson looks to swoop in to pick up another cornerback for the 2027 class.

The Tigers are not alone, not being the frontrunner for the 6-foot-1, 175-pound recruit. Johnson also has Miami, Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Ole Miss in his thoughts to commit. Auburn is currently the favorite to pick him up after decommitting from its in-state foe.

NEWS: McEachern (Ga.) CB Nash Johnson has narrowed his list of schools and set a commitment date.



There is separation at the top of his list heading into OVs.



Read: https://t.co/s8ULFuY8NJ pic.twitter.com/nlNY1UrIhB — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 12, 2026

Johnson also has a visit planned with five of those schools, and Clemson is expected to be one of them. Auburn, Miami, Ole Miss and Tennessee will hold visits with the cornerback over the upcoming weeks. However, he did tell On3’s Chad Simmons that he was planning for an official visit with the Tigers before his commitment date.

Cornerbacks coach Mike Reed offered the Georgia product two weekends ago, having him on an unofficial visit after Johnson reopened his recruitment process. Expect an invitation to the monstrous May 29 weekend, which also features 32 other recruits. Swinney will look to bring him in, as well as plenty of other commitments from the group, by early June.

Auburn will host him on an official visit the same weekend, and the Tigers will look to continue to be a frontrunner for him. Visits with Miami, Tennessee and Ole Miss, respectively, will round out the schedule before he officially decides at the end of June.

Clemson’s cornerback room is slim from the 2027 class, but currently holds one local product: Christian Chancellor Jr. He will also be on an official visit in May. If Johnson were to choose the Tigers, however, in upcoming weeks, he would be the Tigers’ best recruit at the position, according to the recruiting rankings.

As for the Tigers’ recruiting rankings, they remain in the top 20 in the country, but a needle-moving summer awaits. Most of the big recruits commit during this time, and Clemson will need to keep the pace if it wants to have one of the better finishes that it has had in recent seasons.

Head coach Dabo Swinney’s program is third in the ACC in this cycle in the rankings. Miami and Louisville are the two teams above Clemson, but one commitment would change the Tigers’ position.

Swinney is ready for an important summer, both on the field and on the recruiting trail. By the time the summer is over, we should have a clear idea of where Clemson will be going into the seasons to come.