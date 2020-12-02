SI.com
AllClemson
Possible Orange Britches Game For the Tigers Saturday

Zach Lentz

CLEMSON — For the first time since the Clemson Tigers last year’s national championship game, the Tigers may get to don their orange pants in their game at NC State Saturday.


Not because it is a prime-time game or because it is a nationally televised game on ABC in prime-time. 

No, they only don their orange pants because a championship is on the line —well, kind of, the Tigers can clinch a spot in the ACC Championship, a right normally reserved for the two division champions. However, this year the ACC is divisionless.

The Tigers open every season with five goals in front of them: win the opener, win the division, win the ACC Championship and win the closer. Along with the potential to accomplish their second goal of the season comes another honor — wearing the orange pants that are only worn when a championship is on the line.

However, when he was asked whether or not the Tigers would carry two pairs of pants to Blacksburg this week, their traditional white and their championship pants, head coach Dabo Swinney kept his cards close to his vest.

”Well I don't know that, so nobody has told me at this point," Swinney said. "If something happens, that could definitely be a possibility. Right now we've got to go win two games." 

Former co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott he remembered when the Tigers were more focused on their uniforms than the opponent, which was one of the first things that Swinney changed when he became head coach.

"When Coach Swinney took over, he wanted to bring some uniformity to our uniform policy,” Scott said. “In the past, it was seniors get to vote what they want to wear ... and Coach Swinney wanted there to be some consistency. I think from the beginning, he started that we only wear those orange pants when there's a championship on the line."

Clemson's Trevor Lawrence Has No Regrets about Playing in 2020

Despite frustrations and COVID-19, Clemson star quarterback Trevor Lawrence wouldn't change anything about his decision to play for the Tigers in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

CFP Picture: Path for Every Team Still Realistically Alive

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Ohio State are still ranked in the top four in the latest College Football Playoff Rankings, but there are a few other teams still holding out hope of sneaking into the fold.

JP-Priester

Swinney on Heisman: 'The Best Player in the Country is Trevor Lawrence'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says quarterback Trevor Lawrence is the best player in the country, whether he wins a Heisman Trophy or not.

JP-Priester

ACC Announces Clemson Won't Play FSU in 2020

Saturday's game at Virginia Tech is the final game of the regular season for Clemson and means the Tigers could have an off week before a rematch with Notre Dame in the ACC title game.

Brad Senkiw

Rencher Says Award Felt Like God Was Giving Him a Hug

Clemson running back Darien Rencher was named Disney's 2020 Spirit Award winner on Tuesday, and the Tigers fifth-year senior says that winning it came as quite the shock.

JP-Priester

Will Clemson-FSU Happen? Don't Count on it

Saturday in Blacksburg against Virginia Tech should be Clemson's final regular-season game, and unless the ACC steps in and makes drastic decisions, it will be.

Brad Senkiw

With Elite Prospects on Campus Clemson Recruiting Rolling With Punches

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talks about having to recruit high profile players such as Korey Foreman and Ty Simpson without being able to have any face-to-face contact.

JP-Priester

Tackle Homelessness with Hunter Renfrow

Gaudin Ford and Share Village have partnered with Raiders wide receiver, #13 - Hunter Renfrow, to raise desperately needed funds for Share Village

Zach Lentz

Elite 2022 Cornerback Releases Final Four and Decision Date

Jaheim Singletary, one of the top cornerbacks in the 2022 recruiting class, released a list of his final four schools and a commitment date on Monday.

JP-Priester

Combination of Things Have Slowed Clemson Running Game

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talked about the Tigers struggles to run the ball at times this season, even with Travis Etienne, and the reasoning for it.

JP-Priester