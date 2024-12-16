Potential Four-Star Clemson Tigers Recruit Getting Closer to Decision
As the Clemson Tigers get set for their first-round game against the Texas Longhorns this week, there has been plenty of news coming out of the recruiting world.
The Tigers are getting set for some uncharted waters, as they will be playing in the first-round of the newly expanded College Football Playoff. Due to Clemson winning the ACC Title, they received the automatic bid into the CFP. However, they are the lowest seeded team in the field at No. 12, and will be facing off against a very talented Longhorns team.
Even though the coaching staff is preparing for a big game, they are also working on recruiting as well. The 2025 class was a bit of a disappointment for the Tigers, and they are hoping that the 2026 class will be better.
One player who is on the radar for Clemson is standout offensive lineman, Zyon Guiles. The in-state prospect has narrowed down his schools to eight, and the Tigers are still in the mix.
“It was great,” Guiles told The Clemson Insider. “They’re always a family-based coaching staff. They’re always showing the support and love that they have for me as a person and as an athlete. Always stressing to me that making the decision based on my goals is more important than what other schools can offer you in the moment. That is pretty important. They are just always showing the love and support for me.”
The four-star prospect is one of the best offensive linemen coming out of South Carolina, and he has numerous suitors. However, Clemson has seemingly done a good job so far selling him on their program.
Offensive line coach Matt Luke has been in frequent contact with Guiles and is building a good relationship.
With a lot of good teams pursuing him, the big lineman would like to make his decision sometime in early 2025.
ESPN currently ranks him as the fifth-best prospect in the state, and the best offensive lineman in South Carolina. With him being an in-state recruit, the Tigers might have the advantage in that regard compared to some of the other teams going after him.
Overall, as a Top-250 prospect in the country, the four-star lineman would be a nice grab for Clemson.
The Tigers already have a few commitments for 2026, and they will be looking to continue to recruit and bring in new players after a bit of a down recruiting year in 2025.