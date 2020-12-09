Lawrence is Phenomenal Player, Even Better Person

Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell says he feels fortunate to be on the field catching passes from Trevor Lawrence and that as good as the quarterback is on the field, he is even better off of it.

Unfortunately the unusual circumstances of such a challenging season have probably robbed Trevor Lawrence of a shot a winning a Heisman trophy that he is very much worthy of.

Six games into the season, Lawrence was playing some of the best football of his career and a leading candidate to win the sports most prestigious award. However, after testing positive just two days before the game with Boston College game, his season was put on hold.

Due to testing protocols, a bye week, and a cancellation, it would be five weeks before Lawrence was able to take the field again. The Clemson quarterback would come back in the Tigers 52-17 win over Pitt, showing no signs of rust and never missing a beat.

Lawrence threw for over 400 yards that day, hit on over 70% of his passes, and had two touchdown passes. Clemson wide receiver Cornell Powell credits the quarterbacks determination and preparation for his success and says he considers himself fortunate to be catching passes from the junior signal caller.

"He takes every day as it's the week of the national championship," Powell said. "His preparation, the way he practices his intensity, his attention to detail, his focus. A guy having that talent, if you add all those ingredients and combine his work ethic, man, it's amazing and every week you see it, you know he seems like he gets better and we are blessed to be able to be on the same field as him and to catch passes from him."

Powell says it doesn't stop on the field for Lawrence. Every day his teammates get an up close look at the man that Lawrence is becoming and Powell says the Clemson quarterback absolutely lives up to his reputation of being, not only the consummate teammate, but an even better person.

"To me personally Trevor is a phenomenal college football player but he's an even better person," Powell said. "The media doesn't see half the things that he does off the field and the things that we did over the summer is a small portion of what he normally does from day to day. He's a great guy, he stops and takes pictures with anybody, signs whatever you need and that's just who he is. He didn't need this summer and the social justice movement to help him define who he is. He's a man of God and he's a better friend than anyone can ask for. Very loyal and will doing anything for you and those things alone set him apart but to add on the fact that he's an even better football player is just amazing."