Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis as Clemson Tigers Face South Carolina
The Clemson Tigers are getting ready for what will likely be their biggest game of the season against the South Carolina Gamecocks.
In Week 14, the rivalry matchup between the Tigers and the Gamecocks will take on even more importance, as the winner of this game could secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.
For weeks, the Tigers figured that their only way into the CFP was going to be if they won the ACC. However, due to a lot of upset losses from the teams in front of them in the standings, Clemson has moved up to 12th in the CFP rankings.
This should be an exciting game, and the staff here made their predictions for what should be an excellent game on Saturday afternoon.
Michael Brauner, Staff Writer
Clemson 17, South Carolina 27:
Clemson has beat just one team with a winning record this season but still enter the rivalry game against the Gamecocks with 2 losses. That changes on Saturday.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Clemson 31, South Carolina 30:
It's a rivalry game so you never know. But it's a rivalry game with stakes now, thanks to the College Football Playoff rankings. Both are on the outside looking in, but not by much. A win by either would help them make as strong a case as possible as an at-large selection. Clemson can also still get into the ACC title game if it wins and Miami loses. Neither wants to look back on this game as the "what could have been" game. Expect a lot of drama. The Tigers pull it out late, probably on a late field goal, which would be fitting for a unit that has been somewhat maligned this season.
Kenneth Teape, Staff Writer
Clemson 21, South Carolina 27:
The Clemson Tigers are set for their biggest game of the year against their rivals, the South Carolina Gamecocks. With College Football Playoff implications on the line, they need to win the game to have any chance of advancing. The same goes for the Gamecocks, who are one of the hottest teams in the nation. Homefield advantage won't be enough for Clemson, who will have some of their recent issues exposed by their SEC foes.
Nick Ziegler, Staff Writer
Clemson 24, South Carolina 21:
This is going to be an exciting matchup with a lot on the line for the Clemson Tigers. A win will almost surely gets the Tigers into the CFP regardless of what happens in the ACC. This matchup last year was a defensive battle, and since it is a rivalry game, it should be physical. The winner very well could make it to the CFP, but Clemson has the edge at quarterback, which should be the advantage.