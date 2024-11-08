Predictions, Insider Picks, Analysis as Clemson Tigers Travel to Virginia Tech
The Clemson Tigers are in desperation mode when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday in their next-to-last ACC game of 2024.
Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. eastern at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg, Va., with the game to be broadcast on ESPN.
The No. 19 Tigers (6-2, 5-1 in ACC) are now a game back of both Miami and SMU in the ACC standings. And, if you’re paying attention to ACC tiebreakers, you know they do not favor Clemson at all.
The Tigers must win their remaining two ACC games and then either Miami or SMU must lose two of their remaining three league games. The three teams don’t play each other and the Tigers lose in the common opponents tiebreaker.
Virginia Tech (5-4, 3-2) is one win away from bowl eligibility, but the Hokies are basically out of the conference championship game. Watch the status of quarterback Kyron Drones. He’s questionable leading up to kickoff.
So who wins? Here is the All Clemson staff’s predictions for the game.
Matthew Postins, Staff Writer
Clemson 28, Virginia Tech 24
It’s not going to be an easy game for the Tigers. Frankly, it’s not going to be easy the rest of the way. They not only have to win these last two ACC games, but the Tigers really need to win the remaining four games to finish 10-2 and enhance their credentials as much as possible to entice the College Football Playoff committee to take them as an at-large. Frankly, I think their chances to reach the ACC title game are toast. Yes, there is math that gets the Tigers there. But I just don’t see both Miami and SMU losing two league games, which is what the Tigers need. As for the game, I don’t see Clemson laying two eggs in a row on offense. But watch that Clemson run defense. It struggled against Louisville and the Hokies can absolutely exploit that weakness if it’s not shored up.
Christian Rauh, Staff Writer
Clemson 27, Virginia Tech 24
The Tigers bounced back nicely after their loss in the season opener against the Georgia Bulldogs. I expect them to do the same this Saturday at Lane Stadium. After falling to Louisville, the team is no longer in the driver's seat when controlling their spot in either the ACC title game or the College Football Playoff. The Tigers will undoubtedly need some help ahead, but that won’t matter in the slightest unless they keep winning. Cade Klubnik, who showed signs of regression last week, should also have a bounce-back game against the Hokies. Much like Memorial Stadium, Clemson is heading into a challenging atmosphere. It will be close, but ultimately, the Tigers will keep their postseason hopes alive.
Dylan Sanders, Staff Writer
Clemson 31, Virginia Tech 24
The Tigers got a taste of their own blood again last week and will be looking to bounce back with a solid week against the Hokies. Unfortunately for them, this is a gritty Virginia Tech team that can run the ball well and could spell some troubles for Clemson. While it won't be easy, the Tigers should still be able to pull out the victory.