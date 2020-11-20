Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Florida State

Clemson will attempt to rebound from its first regularseason loss in more than three calendar years when the Tigers face the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Nov. 21. Kickoff at Doak Campbell Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Saturday represents unfamiliar territory for Clemson of late: a game following a regular season loss. Clemson has responded well in those rare instances in recent years though, as the Tigers have not lost back-to-back games since November 2011. A win on Saturday would push Clemson to 26-6 in games following a loss under Dabo Swinney, including season openers following a loss in the previous season finale.

This week, Clemson seeks a third straight win at Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time. Clemson will attempt to become only the fifth program ever to win three consecutive road games against Florida State in Tallahassee, joining Florida (six straight from 1966-76, three from 1982-86 and 2004-08), Houston (four from 1966-78), Memphis (three from 1969-75) and Miami (Fla.) (five from 1957-77 and four from 1981-87).

With a win, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence (31-1) can tie the Clemson record for career wins by a starting quarterback, held jointly by Rodney Williams (32 from 1982-85), Tajh Boyd (32 from 2010-13) and Deshaun Watson (32 from 2014-16). Lawrence opened his career with wins in his first 25 consecutive starts prior to suffering his only loss in last year's College Football Playoff National Championship. Dating to his time at Cartersville (Ga.) High School, he is 64-0 in regular season games as a starter, as his only losses across those two levels have come in postseason play.

One of Lawrence's top targets in 2020 has been his partner in the backfield, running back Travis Etienne. Etienne ranks second on the team in both receptions (37) and receiving yards (491). With 634 rushing yards and 491 receiving yards this season, Etienne became only the fourth FBS player since 2000 (and the first since consensus All-American Saquon Barkley in 2017) to post at least 600 rushing yards and at least 450 receiving yards through the first eight games of a season.

What to watch for:

- Clemson attempting to earn its 14th all-time victory against Florida State.

- Clemson attempting to win a third consecutive game at Doak Campbell Stadium for the first time in series history.

- Clemson, which has scored at least 34 points in each of its first eight games, attempting to join 2013 Florida State as the only ACC teams ever to score 34 or more points in each of the first nine games of a season.

- Clemson (363) entering the game 67 points shy of the school record for points through the first nine games of a season in school history (430 in 2018).

- Clemson attempting to open a season with 400 yards of offense in each of the first nine games of a season for the second time on record (2018).

- Clemson attempting to throw for 300 yards in a fifth straight game for the first time in school history.

Prediction:

Zach Lentz: Clemson 52, Florida State 17

The Tigers find themselves again with Lawrence back at the helm and with the walking wounded nearly back at full strength. Swinney spoke to the fact that this was the healthiest his team has been since the start of the season and it shows, as the Tigers show the world they are a different team when fully healthy.

Brad Senkiw: Clemson 48, Florida State 17

Trevor Lawrence is back and will be a man on a mission to end the final stretch of his college career with memorable performances. The defense should be healthier and the team overall will have a hungry, angry attitude after losing at Notre Dame two weeks ago. This isn't the 1993 Seminoles. Charlie Ward isn't walking through that door, and if he did, Mike Norvell wouldn't hesitate to put the former NBA player behind center if he had eligibility. Regardless, Clemson will dominate a bad FSU team.

Jason Priester: Clemson 49 FSU 10

Clemson starts out fast with Trevor Lawrence back after missing the last two games. Against an undermanned FSU team, the Tigers will start to get that running game going.

Travis Boland: Clemson 49, Florida State 10

Trevor Lawrence doesn't miss a beat coming off of three weeks off and the running game gets back on track as Etienne goes over 100 and scores twice

Christopher Hall: Clemson 49 Florida State 20

Truly remarkable that the Tigers enter Saturday's game a 30+ point favorite on the road against Florida State. That is a testament to the program Swinney has built as well as the epic collapse of FSU football the last decade. Coming off the first regular season loss since 2017 and perhaps as close to full strength as they've been since the Miami rout on Oct. 10, I look for the Tigers to bounce back this week and escape Tallahassee with ACC title hopes still in play.