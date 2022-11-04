Preview and Prediction: Clemson at Notre Dame

After meeting only twice in Clemson's first 119 seasons of play, Clemson and Notre Dame will meet for the fifth time in eight seasons when the Tigers and Fighting Irish renew acquaintances on Saturday, Nov. 5. Kickoff at Notre Dame Stadium is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

In its most recent contest, Clemson recorded its 38th consecutive home victory, setting the ACC record and tying the 1919-27 Fighting Irish for the 10th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. Those Irish teams under the guidance of College Football Hall of Famer Knute Rockne were a combined 78-7-3 at all venues in the seasons comprising that streak.

At Notre Dame in 2020, the Irish ended Clemson's 36-game regular season winning streak, tied for the fourth-longest FBS regular season winning streak since 1936. The game came during Notre Dame's lone season of ACC membership to also end Clemson's 28-game conference winning streak. On Saturday, the Tigers can end Notre Dame's 26-game regular season winning streak against ACC opponents since 2018. Clemson, though, is 2-0 against Notre Dame in postseason play in that span, including victories in the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the 2018 Cotton Bowl Classic and in the 2020 ACC Championship Game.

Zach Lentz: The Clemson Tigers have yet to put together a complete game this season...there is no better time than the present to do so. The Tigers travel to historic Notre Dame, which has suffered some head-scratching losses, in search of ending the Fighting Irish's home winning streak. The Tigers will need their playmakers to make plays and their offense to take care of the ball, if they do those two things the Tigers win. If they don't, it may be a long night for the Tigers. However a healthy team and a playoff berth in sight, means the Tigers enter the Championship phase with a win.

Clemson 27 Notre Dame 20

Will Vandervort: Clemson comes into this game with something to prove. The question is can the Tigers prove it? Notre Dame wants to run the football, and Clemson loves to stop the run. It will be a battle of wills when the Irish has the football. The key to the Tigers' success will come on offense, Notre Dame, like Clemson, is good at stopping the run and has a defense that overall is one of the best Clemson will see this season. This game comes down to Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Can he make the plays in the passing game the Tigers will need to win this game? I think he will. But do not expect a lot of scoring in this one.

Clemson 24, Notre Dame 13

Brad Senkiw: Coming off an open date, Clemson will be as healthy and rested as it could be. That's good for the Tigers. If Clemson can rise to the occasion and match ND physically, they should be able to win this game. Rushing will be the key for both teams this week with winds forecasted to be around 20 mph. Will Shipley and Phil Mafah have to have big games, and the Tiger defensive front will need to force the Irish to become one-dimensional. Clemson is capable of doing both of those things, and Uiagalelei will need to protect the football. The margins are smaller this week. If the Tigers can avoid shooting themselves in the foot with turnovers and penalties, they'll win, but the environment will be a factor.

Clemson 27, Notre Dame 17

Jason Priester: There are two keys for Clemson in winning this football game. First, the Tigers must protect the football. Eliminate the costly turnovers that plagued the team in the comeback win over Syracuse. Second, neutralize the Notre Dame running game. The Irish rely heavily on the ground game, and this Clemson defense must make the Irish one-dimensional and force QB Drew Pyne to beat them with his arm. With two weeks to prepare, expect both of those things to happen. DJ Uiagalelei bounces back, the Tigers get just enough from the running game and Wes Goodwin's defense puts together one of its best performances of the season.

Clemson 23 Notre Dame 13