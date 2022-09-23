Saturday's game will be one of only three between two teams ranked in this week's AP Top 25. It will be only the third matchup between two ranked teams in the soon-to-be 88-game series history between Clemson and Wake Forest. Clemson won both of the previous AP Top 25 matchups between the two programs, with Frank Howard's ranked Tigers topping Peahead Walker's ranked Demon Deacons squads on the road in both 1948 and 1950.



Clemson has been ranked in the AP Top 25 in 29 previous matchups with Wake Forest, posting a 28-1 record in those games including wins in each of the last 28. Clemson is also 4-2 all-time against ranked Wake Forest teams, including last season when unranked Clemson earned a 48-27 win against a Demon Deacon team that entered the game ranked No. 13 in the AP Poll and No. 10 in the College Football Playoff rankings.

Zach Lentz: The Clemson Tigers will again dominate the Demon Deacons. After an emotional week, the Tigers will be as close to full strength as they have been all season on the defensive front. DJ Uiagalelei is playing significantly better than he did at any point last season, and Will Shipley is proving to be the best back in the ACC. The Tigers will finally put together a complete game, on both sides of the ball, walk away from Wake Forest with a road win, and put the rest of the ACC on notice.

Clemson 38, Weak Florist 17

Will Vandervort: Dave Clawson’s potent offense, which gives everyone else fits, has averaged just 12.4 points and 236.8 yards per game against the Tigers in eight meetings. Four times Wake did not even reach 200 total yards and six times it failed to gain more than 71 yards on the ground. The Demon Deacons have averaged just 70.3 rushing yards per game and 1.9 yards per carry against Clemson since Clawson became the head coach there. Liberty just held the Deacons to 0.8 rushing yards per carry. I think you see where I am going here. Clemson is still working on things on offense, but the Tigers are much better than they were in 2021. DJ Uiagalelei is playing with confidence, the offensive line is starting to gel and Will Shipley and the running game is coming along. Wake had issues stopping Liberty last week and if it was not for four turnovers, they would have lost the game. If the Tigers take care of the football, they will win this game going away. I think they will.

Clemson 38, Wake Forest 14

Jason Priester: Clemson just doesn't lose to Wake Forest. Not since Dabo Swinney took over the program full-time anyways. While Sam Hartman is one of the better quarterbacks the Tigers will see this season, the Demon Deacons' offense is centered around that slow developing mesh play, something that just hasn't been successful against the Tigers. Clemson has been prone to giving up the big plays in the passing game through the first three games, so Wake will hit some plays, but not nearly enough. The Tigers once again dominate the line of scrimmage and win their 14th straight in the series.

Clemson 34 Wake Forest 20

Brad Senkiw: Clemson has dominated this series, not losing a game to Wake Forest since 2008, but this isn't the Deacs from a decade ago. One of the reasons is the Deacs' slow mesh running play doesn't work well against the Tigers' stout defensive fronts. Wake isn't running well regardless and likely won't on Clemson, but the Tigers have to be better on the backend and not allow so many big plays in the passing game. It'll help to be healthier up front and if QB Sam Hartman holds the ball too long trying to make plays down the field. The Clemson offense will likely feature the run game more this week than any other thus far, and Will Shipley and DJ Uiagalelei will grind out enough yards and points to improve the Tigers to 4-0.

Clemson 28, Wake Forest 20