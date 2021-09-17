Preview and Prediction: Clemson-Georgia Tech

Clemson returns to Death Valley this week for its 2021 conference opener on Saturday, Sept. 18 when the Tigers host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET

Clemson has won a program-record six in a row against Georgia Tech. Prior to the current six-game winning streak, Clemson had won four in a row over the Yellow Jackets just three times, including the first four games of the series from 1898-1903 as well as a four-game stretch from 1993-96.

Dabo Swinney was already the first Clemson coach to beat Georgia Tech four consecutive times and will attempt to push that streak to seven with a win this year. Clemson had multiple coaches in the two Clemson four-game winning streaks in the series predating the current streak.

What to watch for:

- Clemson attempting to hold a third consecutive opponent to 150 or fewer passing yards for the first time since a six-game streak in the middle of the 2019 season. It would be Clemson's first time doing so in the first three games of a season since 2000 against The Citadel, Missouri and Wake Forest.

- Clemson attempting to produce back-to-back 500- yard games offensively for the first time since last year's Miami and Georgia Tech games.

- Clemson attempting to score 40 or more points in consecutive games for the first time since a three-game streak against Notre Dame, Pitt and Virginia Tech last season.

- Clemson attempting to compile 600 yards of offense against Georgia Tech for a third consecutive meeting between the two teams. Clemson has accrued 632 and 671 yards, respectively, in the teams' last two meetings. It would represent Clemson's first time recording 600 yards in three consecutive meetings with a single opponent.

- Clemson attempting to rush for five touchdowns in consecutive games for the first time since 2019 (vs. Wofford and NC State).

Prediction:

Georgia Tech holds a 51-33-2 lead in the series against Clemson, but Clemson has a 22-17 lead since Georgia Tech joined the ACC prior to the 1983 football season.

The series dates to a 23-0 Clemson win in Augusta, Ga. in 1898, just the 11th game in Clemson football history. Clemson won the first four games of the series, including games in 1902 and 1903 when John Heisman was at the helm. Clemson defeated Georgia Tech, 73-0, in Atlanta in 1903 with Heisman as head coach. Heisman then left Clemson to become Georgia Tech’s head coach.

Jason Priester: While this Clemson offense is still searching for its identity, the defense is already in midseason form. Georgia Tech won't announce a starting quarterback, but it doesn't matter. Brent Venables' unit goes the third week without allowing a touchdown and D.J. Uiagalelei and the offense take another step forward.

Clemson 34 Georgia Tech 6

Brad Senkiw: Maybe it’s the pregame weightlifting from 2019 or maybe it’s something else, but it feels like Dabo Swinney doesn’t mind running up the score on Georgia Tech and Geoff Collins. Even though the offense has been out of sync at times, this is a good get-healthy kind of game for the Tigers, who will rely on that stingy defense to put this game away early.

Clemson 48, Georgia Tech 6

Zach Lentz: The Clemson Tigers got back to feeling good about their offense last week, and that feeling continues this week—as the Tigers roll a hapless Yellow Jacket team back down I-85. The defense continues to be dominant, and the Yellow Jackets cannot find an answer on offense.



Clemson 38 Georgia Tech 7