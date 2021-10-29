Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. Florida State

After an open date and two road games, Clemson will return to Death Valley for the first time in four weeks when the Tigers host the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday, Oct. 30. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET.

Clemson returns to Death Valley riding the nation's longest home winning streak, dating to 2016. Clemson's current 31-game streak is presently tied with 1890-93 Yale, 1990-95 Texas A&M and 2001-05 Boise State (31 each) for the 18th-longest home winning streak in FBS history. That streak includes two home victories against Florida State, a 31-14 win in 2017 and a 45-14 win in 2019.

Clemson's active 31-game winning streak includes 19 wins against ACC opponents, four wins against SEC opponents, one win each against Conference USA, MAC and Sun Belt opponents and five FCS wins. Clemson has outscored opponents 1,316-367 in the streak, an average score of 42.5-11.8.

What to watch for:

- Clemson (31) attempting to pass 1890-93 Yale, 1990-95 Texas A&M and 2001-05 Boise State (31 each) for sole possession of the 18th-longest home winning streak in FBS history.

- Clemson attempting to improve to 29-7 in games following a loss under Dabo Swinney, including season openers following a loss in the previous season finale. Clemson has not lost back-to-back games in the same season since November 2011.

- Clemson attempting to earn its 14th all-time victory against Florida State.

- Clemson attempting to improve to 9-8 against the Seminoles in Death Valley all-time to give Clemson the advantage in its all-time home record against Florida State for the first time in series history.

- Clemson attempting to earn its fourth straight home win against the Seminoles and earn its 10th win in 11 home games against Florida State since 2003.

- Clemson attempting to defeat an ACC Atlantic Division opponent for the 40th time in its last 42 opportunities. Those figures include games against traditional Atlantic opponents in a divisionless season in 2020.

- Clemson attempting to improve to 113-13 against AP-unranked teams under Dabo Swinney. A win would make Clemson 90-3 against unranked teams since the start of the 2012 season.

Prediction:

Jason Priester: Expect the Tigers to be highly motivated after the way last year's game was canceled. It's hard to envision this FSU offense coming into Death Valley and having a ton of success running the ball and that's what it's going to take for the Seminoles to pull off a win. The Clemson offense is what it is at this point and it's difficult to believe they will turn the corner at this point. However, Clemson hits one or two more explosives than FSU does on offense, and that will be the difference.

Clemson 20 FSU 14

Zach Lentz: The Clemson Tigers will be looking for some home cooking after losing their second, true, road game of the season. The problem is the fan base has become apoplectic and there are student tickets available, and the ticket sites have numerous tickets available. Swinney has taken to the airwaves and the media to tell people that the Tigers will need their help Saturday, and even though they will be loud, they won't be there in the numbers that we are used to seeing when these two teams meet. The Tiger offense continues to be riddled with injuries and the Seminoles are playing confident football. The Tigers 2021 slide continues.

Clemson 17 FSU 24

Let’s see if Dabo Swinney’s passionate speeches this week give Clemson a little juice against the Seminoles. Combine that with how last year’s game-less trip to Tallahassee went and this should be an extremely motivated squad, despite the 4-3 record. Of course, execution needs to be better than last week. FSU has been playing well as of late, but the Tigers’ defense will redeem itself and carry the team to a close win.

Clemson 19, FSU 13