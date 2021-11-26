Preview and Prediction: Clemson vs. South Carolina

Saturday’s game will be the 118th all-time meeting between Clemson and South Carolina. It will be the first time the teams have met since 2019, as a streak of 111 consecutive years in which the two teams faced off was interrupted by the pandemic-adjusted schedule for the 2020 season.

Previously, the teams had played every year from 1909-2019, which at the time was the second-longest active streak of consecutive years played in a rivalry in the nation. The only longer consecutive rivalry at the time was Minnesota vs. Wisconsin, which had played every year since 1907.

Despite the interruption, at 117 games, the ClemsonSouth Carolina series entered 2021 tied for the 12th most-played rivalry in the FBS.

The Clemson vs. South Carolina series dates to 1896, the first year of football at Clemson and the fourth season for South Carolina. Clemson holds the advantage 71-42- 4 since that first meeting in Columbia, a game won by South Carolina, 12-6. Clemson’s first win took place the following year, an 18-6 victory in Columbia.

What to watch for:

- Clemson attempting to improve to 72-42-4 all-time against South Carolina. Clemson’s 71 all-time wins against South Carolina are the program’s most against any opponent.

- Clemson having held the lead in its all-time series with South Carolina for 44,935 consecutive days (123 years and 10 days) at the time of kickoff on Saturday. South Carolina won the series opener in 1896 before Clemson evened the series in 1897. Clemson won the third game in the series on Nov. 17, 1898, to take a 2-1 series lead that Clemson hasn’t relinquished.

- Clemson attempting to record seven consecutive wins against South Carolina for the first time since a seven-game streak from 1934-40. That seven-game streak stands as the longest winning streak in the series by either team.

- Clemson attempting to move its all-time road record against South Carolina to 53-32-3. Clemson’s 52 current road wins at South Carolina are double its most all-time road wins against any other opponent. Clemson’s second-most road wins against an opponent is 26 at Wake Forest.

- Clemson attempting to earn a fourth straight road win against South Carolina for the first time since defeating the Gamecocks on the road six straight times across the 1989-99 seasons.

Prediction:

Zach Lentz: The Tigers are looking to extend their winning streak to seven games over the Gamecocks following their upset of then No. 10 Wake Forest last week. The Tigers' ground-and-pound attack faces a Gamecock defense that has a hard time stopping a nose bleed, as they are ranked 95th in rush defense. The Tiger defense will feast, as it faces an anemic offense that ranks 95th in rush offense, 98th in pass offense, 111th in total offense and 104th in scoring offense. The Tigers collect their rent in Columbia and pick up their seventh win in a row.

Clemson 31 South Carolina 17

Brad Senkiw: Clemson's defense is firing on all cylinders right now, and South Carolina hasn't proven it can play two good weeks in a row, especially on offense. The Tigers' scoring attack is playing the best it has all season, but the Gamecocks are better on defense than Wake Forest, so some regression is likely. South Carolina is 108th nationally in third-down conversion offensively, and Brent Venables has a knack for taking away teams' run game when it's the strength. It's going to be tough sledding for the Gamecocks, and Clemson won't need much offense to win its seventh consecutive game in the rivarly.

Clemson 23, South Carolina 10

Jason Priester: The Gamecocks come into the rivalry game playing their best football of the season, while the Tigers are coming off their most complete game, as they look to extend their winning streak over South Carolina to seven games. The Clemson offense has struggled away from Death Valley, and Saturday night in Columbia will be the most raucous environment this team has played in all season. However, the Tigers field one of the nation's stingiest defenses, and that will be the difference.

Clemson 23 South Carolina 13