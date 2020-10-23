SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Preview and Predictions: All Clemson Show

Zach Lentz

Clemson returns home to Death Valley this week for its third of four scheduled home games in the month of October, as the top-ranked Tigers are set to face the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 24. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon ET. 

Clemson's depth was on display last week, as four different players (including starting punter and emergency quarterback Will Spiers) completed at least two passes and 17 different players caught a pass to contribute to the Tigers' second 500-yard passing day in school history. Clemson's 17 different players recording a reception were its most in a single-game under Dabo Swinney.

Preview and Prediction Show:

This week, running back Travis Etienne will continue his assault on the ACC record book, as he enters Saturday's contest with 4,474 career rushing yards, 128 yards shy of tying (or 129 yards shy of breaking) the ACC's career rushing yardage record held by NC State's Ted Brown (4,602 from 1975-78). 

Etienne has reached at least 128 yards in a game 10 times in his career, including a memorable 203-yard effort against Syracuse in 2018. While Clemson's offense continues to garner headlines and accolades, Clemson's defense has produced a pair of suffocating performances in each of the last two weeks. After holding seventh-ranked Miami to nine first downs two weeks ago, Clemson held Georgia Tech to seven first downs last Saturday, marking Clemson's first time holding consecutive opponents to single-digit first downs since the Wake Forest and South Carolina games last November. 

This week, Clemson will attempt to hold a third consecutive opponent to fewer than 10 first downs for the first time since its 1954 season finale and the first two games of 1955. The 23-point threshold has been telling for that unit in recent years. Dating to 2010, Clemson has won 85 consecutive games when holding opponents below 23 points. Since 2014, Clemson has held opponents to 22 or fewer points in 67 games, the most in the nation, recording a perfect 67-0 record in those contests.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

E.J. Williams Confident in His Ability to Make Impact On Field

Clemson wide receiver E.J. Williams is one of a number of talented underclassmen wideouts on the Tigers roster already making an impact on the field.

JP-Priester

ESPN Analyst Questions Why Dabo Swinney Would 'Chase' NFL Job

ESPN analyst Greg McElroy recently appeared on ESPN Radio to discuss Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and a possible move to the NFL

JP-Priester

Jets Darnold Not Focused On Clemson Quarterback

New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold was asked about the team's position at the top of the NFL Draft, and the possibility of taking Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Travis Boland

Clemson Feels Like Home for Freshman Linebacker Trenton Simpson

Clemson freshman linebacker Trenton Simpson continues to show flashes of great potential as a true freshman for defensive coordinator Brent Venables

Christopher Hall

What They Are Saying: 'Everyone is Chasing Clemson, Even Alabama

Syracuse head coach Dino Babers says the Orange are like any other program in the country including Alabama in that they're all trying to keep pace with Clemson

Christopher Hall

Tee Higgins Becoming Major Part of Bengals Offense

Former Clemson receiver Tee Higgins had his best game last Sunday with 125 yards on six catches for the Cincinnati Bengals and has built good chemistry with Joe Burrow.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson Defense Built on Consistency, Hard Work

Clemson safety Nolan Turner told the media Monday that the Tigers defense continues to be a bright spot because of consistency and hard work despite the annual losses to the NFL Draft.

Travis Boland

Deshaun Watson Shuts Down Trade Rumors

Houston Texans and former Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson puts Texans trade rumors to bed, ready to move forward with team as-is

Christopher Hall

Turnovers Helping Clemson Dominate Opponents

Behind Clemson's development on defense and opportunistic offense, nine takeaways have become a huge part of the No. 1 Tigers' success this season.

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's Wednesday Practice Notebook: Injury Update

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updates the health of quarterbacks D.J. Uiagalelei and Taisun Phommachanh in Wednesday's post-practice press conference.

Christopher Hall