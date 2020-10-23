Preview and Predictions: All Clemson Show

Clemson returns home to Death Valley this week for its third of four scheduled home games in the month of October, as the top-ranked Tigers are set to face the Syracuse Orange on Oct. 24. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for noon ET.

Clemson's depth was on display last week, as four different players (including starting punter and emergency quarterback Will Spiers) completed at least two passes and 17 different players caught a pass to contribute to the Tigers' second 500-yard passing day in school history. Clemson's 17 different players recording a reception were its most in a single-game under Dabo Swinney.

Preview and Prediction Show:

This week, running back Travis Etienne will continue his assault on the ACC record book, as he enters Saturday's contest with 4,474 career rushing yards, 128 yards shy of tying (or 129 yards shy of breaking) the ACC's career rushing yardage record held by NC State's Ted Brown (4,602 from 1975-78).

Etienne has reached at least 128 yards in a game 10 times in his career, including a memorable 203-yard effort against Syracuse in 2018. While Clemson's offense continues to garner headlines and accolades, Clemson's defense has produced a pair of suffocating performances in each of the last two weeks. After holding seventh-ranked Miami to nine first downs two weeks ago, Clemson held Georgia Tech to seven first downs last Saturday, marking Clemson's first time holding consecutive opponents to single-digit first downs since the Wake Forest and South Carolina games last November.

This week, Clemson will attempt to hold a third consecutive opponent to fewer than 10 first downs for the first time since its 1954 season finale and the first two games of 1955. The 23-point threshold has been telling for that unit in recent years. Dating to 2010, Clemson has won 85 consecutive games when holding opponents below 23 points. Since 2014, Clemson has held opponents to 22 or fewer points in 67 games, the most in the nation, recording a perfect 67-0 record in those contests.