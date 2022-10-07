Preview and Predictions: Clemson at Boston College

After Clemson and Boston College met in Death Valley for three straight seasons from 2019-21, the Tigers will finally return to Chestnut Hill on Saturday, Oct. 8 when the fifth-ranked Tigers face the Eagles in an ACC Atlantic Division contest. Kickoff at Alumni Stadium for ABC's Saturday Night Football is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

In 2020, the altered schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic turned a planned Boston College home game into a Clemson home game in what turned out to be current Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei's first career start. Clemson's most recent visit to Boston was in 2018, when true freshman Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to a 27-7 win that clinched a division title for Clemson in front of a prime-time national audience on ABC.

Zach Lentz: The Clemson Tigers continue their dominant play and further lay claim to the top-dog status in the ACC. Of course, many may point to this being a trap game, with a matchup with FSU looming in a week, but let's be honest, the Tigers are too much offensively and defensively for the Eagles this week.

Clemson 42 Boston College 17

Will Vandervort: There has been a lot of concern from the fans that Boston College will not have Clemson's full attention on Saturday. I guess those fans have not watched the last two meetings. Clemson has won 11 in a row in the series, but the Eagles have nearly taken down the Tigers in each of the last two seasons at Death Valley. DJ Uiagalelei rallied the troops for the greatest come-from-behind victory in Memorial Stadium history last season. Then last year, Clemson needed a dropped snap in the final minutes to hold off a BC rally. Though the Eagles have the best wide receiver in the ACC in Zay Flowers, and he will give Clemson fits, the offensive line leads the ACC in sacks allowed, while they are averaging a league-worse 2.4 yards per carry. On the flip side, Boston College is allowing 4.1 yards per carry, while ranking 10th in the ACC in total defense and 11th in scoring defense. Because of what has happened the previous two years, and the fact the Eagles have some issues on both sides of the ball, Clemson should come away with a nice road victory on Saturday.

Clemson 38, Boston College 10

Jason Priester: On the surface, this may appear to be a trap game, as it's sandwiched between the Top 10 matchup against NC State and a road trip to Tallahassee. However, Dabo Swinney has done a pretty remarkable job at making sure his teams avoid those kinds of letdowns over the years, and Saturday will be no exception. Boston College has also been dealing with injuries along the offensive line and Clemson's defensive line is coming off its best performance of the season, meaning this has all the makings of a one-sided affair. However, while the Eagles might keep it competitive for awhile due to being at home and emotions surrounding this being the red bandana game, the Tigers eventually pull away, and cruise to a win.

Clemson 34 Boston College 17

Brad Senkiw: This is the perfect letdown spot for Clemson. The Tigers are coming off an emotional top-10 win and a trip to FSU awaits next week. But Dabo Swinney has built a culture of avoiding these situations. Clemson’s offense is rolling with confidence. The defense is playing with a chip on its shoulder. This is not a team the Tigers should completely overlook with BC having an NFL QB and WR, but the Eagles have a beat-up offensive line and are too one-dimensional to pull off the upset. If Clemson can manufacture its own energy and protect the football and QB like it has the last few weeks, there will be no scare at Alumni Stadium.

Clemson 31, Boston College 7

