A Close Look into Clemson's 2021 Football Schedule

Clemson's 2021 football schedule is full of familiar opponents and interesting matchups. Here is an early look at what fans can look out for going into next season:

Must-see Games

Clemson starts its season with one of the most exciting matchups of the year. On September 4th, the Tigers will face Georgia at a neutral site in Charlotte. This game will also be D.J. Uiagalelei's first start as the full-time leader of the offense. Georgia will be a tough test for Clemson, the team finished the season with eight wins last year and got better as the season went on.

Another early test for Clemson is at N.C. State on Sept. 25. The Wolfpack finished last season ranked 23rd in the nation and are bringing back most of their key starters. They will also have their starting quarterback, Devin Leary, returning after missing much of last season. Clemson did not get to face N.C. State last year, but this year's matchup looks like a good one.

On Oct. 30, Clemson will host Florida State for their annual rivalry game. This year will be a matchup that both teams look forward to after their game was canceled last season due to COVID-19. Dabo expressed his displeasure with Florida State pulling out of the game, and he is sure to be fired up for this one.

Clemson-South Carolina is always a must-see matchup, but this year's game on Nov. 27 will be special. The longtime rivals did not get to play last season because the SEC didn't want to schedule out-of-conference games in 2020. Last year was the first time they did not play in 111 years, so both teams will be ready.

Trap Games

In any season, some games pose unexpected risks to a team. The first example of this comes early on as Clemson faces Georgia Tech on Sept. 18. Georgia Tech has struggled against Clemson over the past few years as they transition away from the triple option. However, they bring back their quarterback Jeff Sims, who was just a freshman last season and looks to improve this year.

One of the most exciting games from last year was against Boston College, where Uiagalelei led an 18- point comeback to win the game. Clemson takes on Boston College in Death Valley again this year on Oct. 2. Uiagalelei will be more prepared this year, but the threat remains.

Clemson will play an away game against Pittsburgh on Oct. 23 for the first time in school history. Quarterback Kenny Pickett announced in December that he plans to return for one more season. Pickett is an above-average passer that can pose a threat to the Clemson defense.

UConn is the unknown team on Clemson's schedule. Nov. 13 will mark the first time that these teams have ever faced off in football. The Huskies canceled their season last year due to COVID-19, so there is not much to go on for the Tigers. In 2019, UConn finished with a 2-10 record, so they may not be the biggest threat that the Tigers will face.

Snooze Games

Every season some games don't seem to create as much excitement as the rest of the schedule. The first game like this is against S.C. State on Sept. 11. Clemson is 35-0 against FCS opponents and has won most of these games by double digits. This game will be the first home game of the year, however, so it is worth watching for that.

On October 15th Clemson will travel to New York to go up against Syracuse, which was 1-10 last season and may not be much of a threat to the Tigers this year. In addition to this, the game will be on a Friday night, which always makes watching it more complicated.

Clemson will resume its series with Louisville this year as the Tigers head to Kentucky on Nov. 6. Clemson is 6-0 all-time against Louisville, and the Tigers will try to extend the streak this season. Louisville was just 4-7 last year, and they do not have many new faces this year.

Clemson's final home game of the season comes against Wake Forest on Nov, 20. Dabo Swinney has never lost against Wake Forest, and it does not look like this will be the year that it changes.

Overall, Clemson's schedule looks like one that fans have seen in the past. There are many familiar opponents throughout the year, but it will be exciting to play some teams after a season off last year.