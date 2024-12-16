Previewing First-Round Matchup of Clemson Tigers Against Texas Longhorns
The Clemson Tigers and Texas Longhorns will be getting ready to play in the newly expanded College Football Playoff.
This will be a matchup between the 12th seeded Tigers and the 5th seeded Longhorns. The 5th seeded spot was one to be desired, as the Longhorns get to play the lowest seed in the first-round, and then could play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the second-round.
Texas has been very good this season, as their only two losses came against the Georgia Bulldogs. However, they were ranked as the number one at-large bid.
The Longhorns will be coming into the game with one of the best defenses in the country. They will be leaning heavily on a unit that ranked third in yards allowed per game, second in points allowed, and first in passing yards allowed.
Texas has arguably the best secondary in the country, as Cade Klubnik and the passing offense of Clemson will be challenged. The Tigers have a very strong offensive unit, as they are ranked 16th in the country in points per game.
With the battle of the Tigers’ passing attack against the Longhorns’ pass defense, this should be fun to watch, as Clemson is ranked 17th in passing yards per game.
Even though the passing defense of Texas gets a lot of attention, their passing offense was also ranked 15th in the country. There is certainly a possibility that there are going to be a lot of passes in this one.
Where the Tigers might be able to find an advantage is on the ground. Phil Mafah has had a really strong season overall, but the senior back has been dealing with a shoulder injury and has been far from 100 percent.
However, with the week off, the hope is that Mafah will be healthier and closer to the running back that he was earlier in the season.
It is not going to be an easy game for Clemson, as the Longhorns are one of the best teams in the country and strong on both sides of the ball. There will be a lot of pressure on the Tigers’ defense to contain the Texas offense, as they can't expect Klubnik to put up 30 points on this defense.
With some contrasting styles, this should be a fun matchup between two college powerhouses.
It will all go down on Saturday afternoon at 4 pm on TNT.