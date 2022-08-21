Projecting Clemson's Defensive Depth Chart

CLEMSON, S.C. —With just a few days of fall camp remaining for the No. 4 Clemson Tigers, the coaching staff is starting to pare down the roster and figure out who's going to help the team in 2022.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney opted not to put out a preseason depth chart, so everyone is left guessing on how the personnel will stack up. All Clemson decided to take a stab at what the depth chart could look like before the Sept. 5 opener against Georgia Tech in Atlanta.

Based on what we've gathered thus far, here’s a look at the defense:

Defensive End

First Team: Myles Murphy, K.J. Henry, or Xavier Thomas

Second Team: Justin Mascoll, Greg Williams

Third Team: Kevin Swint, Cade Denhoff

Defensive Coordinator Wes Goodwin said after the Tigers’ first scrimmage last week that they were rotating Murphy, Thomas, Henry and Mascoll with the first team. It is now a three-man rotation with Thomas scheduled to miss the next four to six weeks due to a foot injury. Goodwin said they will not name their two starters until kickoff against Georgia Tech. Thomas will not play in the Georgia Tech game, but according to Swinney they will reevaluate him following the first game. Williams, along with Swint and Denhoff are now getting more reps and could play some kind of role in the Tigers’ rotation.

Defensive Tackle

First Team: Bryan Bresee, Tyler Davis

Second Team: Tre Williams, Ruke Orhorhoro

Third Team: DeMonte Capehart, Etinosa Reuben

Fourth Team: Payton Page, Jabriel Robinson

Defensive tackle is the deepest position on Clemson’s roster. The Tigers are loaded without much drop-off from one group to the other. Bresee is back from an ACL injury that caused him to miss the last nine games of the season in 2021. He is an All-American candidate, while it would not be surprising to see Davis get All-American recognition, too. Tre Williams (knee scope) is scheduled to return by the Georgia Tech game. Orhorhoro and Reuben proved themselves valuable while filling in for Bresee last season. After injuries forced him to miss each of the last two seasons, Capehart has had a great camp and has taken advantage of the extra reps he received with Williams out. Payton Page has carried the success he had in the spring over to fall camp and has put himself in a position to see a lot of playing time, as well.

Linebackers

WILL

First Team: Trenton Simpson

Second Team: LaVonta Bentley

Third Team: Sergio Allen

Simpson moved over from SAM to WILL in the spring and to no one’s surprise, he has taken off at his new position. Simpson checked into fall camp at 240 pounds, but he has not lost a beat. He has really grasped playing in the box and excelled during the spring and camp. Bentley will play both the MIKE and WILL positions this season, while Allen can do the same.

MIKE

First Team: Keith Maguire or Jeremiah Trotter

Second Team: LaVonta Bentley

Third Team: Sergio Allen

Maguire and Trotter each bring something different to the table. Maguire brings leadership, along with a veteran presence and knowledge of the defense. Trotter may still be learning the ropes, but the sophomore makes up for his lack of experience with great instincts, speed and athleticism.

SAM

First Team: Barrett Carter

Second Team: T.J. Dudley

Third Team: See Nickel Back Position

Carter replaces Simpson on the strong side of the defense. Like Simpson, the sophomore is another hybrid position that can play all three downs. He can also play in the box if need be, as well as the nickel position and safety. Goodwin will try to use him in a lot of different ways. Dudley is a true freshman who is still learning the ropes as a linebacker. If need be, Goodwin would likely move Simpson to SAM and have Bentley play on the weak side.

Secondary

Nickel

First Team: Carter or Malcolm Greene

Second Team: Fred Davis

Third Team: Tyler Venables

Like we said, Carter can play nickel, if need be, but when the Tigers bring in a true defensive back for its nickel look, Greene is the likely candidate. After spending most of last year banged up, Greene is healthy and energetic, and his positive energy is always a pick-me-up for his teammates.

Cornerback

First Team: Sheridan Jones, Nate Wiggins

Second Team: Fred Davis, Malcolm Greene

Third Team: Toriano Pride, Jeadyn Lukus

According to cornerbacks coach Mike Reed, Jones has had a great camp and has really embraced his role as the leader of this young group of talented corners. Wiggins has been the talk of camp and the summer, as he has really turned things around both on and off the field while putting himself in a position to start. Fred Davis has made big strides in his progression as well, as he will play a lot at nickel and corner this coming season. Reed really likes his freshmen corners. Pride picked off a pass from Cade Klubnik in Wednesday’s scrimmage, while Lukus has made plays as well. Not sure how much they will play, but the two definitely add to the Tigers’ depth.

Strong Safety

First Team: Andrew Mukuba

Second Team: R.J. Mickens

Third Team: Sherrod Covil

I have said this all along, Mukuba has a chance to be the Tigers’ best safety since Terry Kinard roamed Frank Howard Field from 1979-’82. He has great range. He is athletic. He is fast. He is smart. He has great instincts, and he is physical. The sophomore can also play safety for the Tigers and can play down in the box and make tackles. Mickens was one of the most improved players on the team last year and his progression has continued to rise in camp. Mickens can also play free safety. Covil is just a freshman, but safeties coach Mickey Conn loves the way Covil competes and has the instincts to always find the football.

Free Safety

First Team: Jalyn Phillips

Second Team: Tyler Venables

Third Team: R.J. Mickens

With Lannden Zanders stepping away from football, Jalyn Phillips moved up to the starting spot. Phillips progressed through college the way it is supposed to be done. He has improved with each season, and now as a senior, he has put himself in a position to start on one of the best defenses in the country. Like the others, Phillips can play both safety positions. Venables is one of the more versatile players on the Clemson defense. Like Mukuba and Carter, Goodwin can line Venables all over the field. According to Swinney, Venables has been the most productive safety in camp.

