Prominent NFL Draft Analyst and Scout Gives High Praise on Clemson Tigers Star

The @seniorbowl is looking live at Clemson vs. Stanford. RB Phil Mafeh (6003v, 233v) is a physical downhill workhorse who sets tone for Tigers offense. First-year starter with plenty tread left on tires. NFL teams have solid mid-round grades on Mafah.#TheDraftStartsInMOBILE™️ pic.twitter.com/DewoXBn4k2