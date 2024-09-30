Prominent NFL Draft Analyst and Scout Gives High Praise on Clemson Tigers Star
The Clemson Tigers have a very special player in senior running back Phil Mafah, and Clemson fans aren't the only ones taking notice.
The Senior Bowl in Mobile, AL is one of the most prominent pre-draft events for players to get noticed by NFL scouts, and the game's Executive Director Jim Nagy sends out all the invitations based on years of scouting by the entire staff. Nagy, who travels to a game on a weekly basis, put out this week on his social media that he was at the Clemson game this weekend and offered some supremely high praise for Mafah:
Calling Mafah a 'downhill workhorse who sets the tone', it's safe to say that the senior is heavily on Nagy's radar as the draft process will get set to begin right after the season. Traditionally, players begin to accept invitations during bowl season, and Mafah feels like a lock to attend the game if that's in fact what he wants to do.
Amassing over 2,000 yards in his Clemson career, Mafah has been as dependable as they come. Last season in a platoon with Will Shipley, Mafah accounted for over five yards per carry, something he has done every year since his freshman season. Finishing the season with 965 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 179 touches, Mafah felt primed to step up into an even bigger role for his senior season in 2024 following the departure of Shipley.
Thus far, he has done exactly that, averaging a ridiculous 8 yards per carry with 342 yards on 43 touches and two touchdowns so far. By his standards, it was a relatively quiet game on Saturday against Stanford for Mafah, rushing for just 58 yards but doing it on only 10 carries.
While he feels like a virtual lock to be drafted next April, Mafah has some unfinished business to take care of in a Tigers uniform. Clemson looks primed to challenge for an ACC title which would mean a spot in the College Football Playoff. If that is able to happen, Phil Mafah will be a massive reason as to why.