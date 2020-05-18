AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Prove It: Jordan Williams

Zach Lentz

Editor’s note: This story continues a series that, for various reasons, is a “prove it” season for certain Clemson players. This week, we’ll take a look each day at a Tiger who faces a make or break year.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jordan Williams was relegated to the role of "coach" in 2019, as he watched instant impact player in freshman Tyler Davis dominate offenses. But after a year of coaching it is time for Williams to prove that he belongs in the on the field performing in 2020.

“Last year, I had to take on a different kind of role as more of a coach than a student of the game, essentially, and watch more...look at it from a different angle," Williams said. "Now that I was able to look at those things and adjust to it during last season, I'm able to play with more knowledge go into this spring and focus on the little things that I felt kept me from being a better player."

However, entering the 2020 campaign, it is now time for the former No. 4 player in the state of Virginia (Rivals.com)  to make a name for himself this upcoming season.

"I'm just focusing a lot on the little things, the things I struggle with the most, and it's been something that I'm taking time to get used to," Williams said during spring practice. "But I'll just keep working at it each day and trying to get better at something different."

If Williams is going to live up to the potential that had him as four-star recruit, the 2020 season is a make-or-break one. With a bevy of ultra-talented true freshmen hungry to make their mark as immediate impact players for the Tigers, the time to shine may be dwindling for the wily veteran.

“On the defensive line, they're very exciting to watch, especially Brian (Bresee), Demonte (Capehart) and Myles (Murphy)," defensive lineman Jordan Williams said. "They're just explosive guys who are still learning things, but they're very explosive. You can tell that they're going to get it, and when they do, it's going to be something to see”

The competition in the locker room is at a high level, with several young and experienced guys looking for time on the field.

According to Williams, it’s all for the good of the team.

“Everybody wants to make each other great, honestly," Williams said. "Just people competing each and every day, but it's a good competitive edge that everybody has. Nobody's out here trying to just hurt anybody or anything like that. It's just everybody trying to make each other better."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How Many 'Best Playmakers in College Football' Could Clemson Have in 2020?

Clemson has a ton of talent in 2020, so here's a look at which Tigers could potentially be considered the best playmakers at their respective positions in all of college football by the end of the season.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Swinney Has And Always Will Be A Player's Coach

Former Clemson running back Reggie Merriweather gives some insight into Dabo Swinney's early days a young wide receivers coach on Tommy Bowden's staff

JP-Priester

by

Paul4422

Curious Case of Clemson WR Cornell Powell

Clemson receiver Cornell Powell, a four-star prospect in 2016 and the fourth-best player in the state of North Carolina, is still searching for productivity and his place at a talented position for the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester

Deshaun Watson NFL Player-of-the-Year?

Former Clemson quarterback and current Houston Texan signal-caller Deshaun Watson has made waves this offseason.

Zach Lentz

by

JP-Priester

Reggie Merriweather: The Epitome Of A Team Player

Former Clemson running back Reggie Merriweather was no stranger to competition. Not only did he welcome that competition, he embraced it.

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

Roundtable: What Are We Looking Forward to Most About College Football Season?

Tailgating, watching football games on TV, the grind of a long day, the food—what are you looking forward to most about about the 2020 football season? The AllClemson staff gives you their take on what they are looking forward to this year.

Zach Lentz

by

Brad Senkiw

Former Clemson Star Isaiah Simmons Ranked Among NFL ROY Contenders

Former Clemson linebacker is poised for a big first season with the Arizona Cardinals and was recently listed in the top 25 NFL rookies positioned to succeed in 2020.

Brad Senkiw

by

zachlentz

Reggie Merriweather Discusses 2006 Loss To South Carolina

Former Clemson running back, and current sideline reporter for the Clemson Tigers Radio Network, Reggie Merriweather sat down for an exclusive interview with AllClemson.com

JP-Priester

by

ChristopherHall

ACC Commish Swofford Anticipating Fall Football; Clemson Not Cutting Pay

ACC commissioner John Swofford offered Clemson and college football fans hope Thursday when he said there are many options on the table.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Clemson's Coaching Staff Retention Truly Something to Behold

Dabo Swinney may have a lot of problems but keeping his coordinators year after year usually isn't one of them

Christopher Hall