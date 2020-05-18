Prove It: Jordan Williams

Editor’s note: This story continues a series that, for various reasons, is a “prove it” season for certain Clemson players. This week, we’ll take a look each day at a Tiger who faces a make or break year.

Redshirt junior defensive tackle Jordan Williams was relegated to the role of "coach" in 2019, as he watched instant impact player in freshman Tyler Davis dominate offenses. But after a year of coaching it is time for Williams to prove that he belongs in the on the field performing in 2020.

“Last year, I had to take on a different kind of role as more of a coach than a student of the game, essentially, and watch more...look at it from a different angle," Williams said. "Now that I was able to look at those things and adjust to it during last season, I'm able to play with more knowledge go into this spring and focus on the little things that I felt kept me from being a better player."

However, entering the 2020 campaign, it is now time for the former No. 4 player in the state of Virginia (Rivals.com) to make a name for himself this upcoming season.

"It's amazing what a little competition will do for you," head coach Dabo Swinney said in reference to Williams.

"I'm just focusing a lot on the little things, the things I struggle with the most, and it's been something that I'm taking time to get used to," Williams said during spring practice. "But I'll just keep working at it each day and trying to get better at something different."

If Williams is going to live up to the potential that had him as four-star recruit, the 2020 season is a make-or-break one. With a bevy of ultra-talented true freshmen hungry to make their mark as immediate impact players for the Tigers, the time to shine may be dwindling for the wily veteran.

“On the defensive line, they're very exciting to watch, especially Brian (Bresee), Demonte (Capehart) and Myles (Murphy)," defensive lineman Jordan Williams said. "They're just explosive guys who are still learning things, but they're very explosive. You can tell that they're going to get it, and when they do, it's going to be something to see”

The competition in the locker room is at a high level, with several young and experienced guys looking for time on the field.

According to Williams, it’s all for the good of the team.

“Everybody wants to make each other great, honestly," Williams said. "Just people competing each and every day, but it's a good competitive edge that everybody has. Nobody's out here trying to just hurt anybody or anything like that. It's just everybody trying to make each other better."