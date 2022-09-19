Skip to main content
Putnam, Shipley Collect ACC Weekly Honors

Jason Priester All Clemson

Putnam, Shipley Collect ACC Weekly Honors

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that center Will Putnam (Offensive Lineman of the Week) and running back Will Shipley (Running Back of the Week) have earned ACC Player of the Week honors for their performances in Clemson’s 48-20 win against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

The selections are Clemson's first and second of the season. With the addition of the duo's honors this week, Clemson has now garnered a total of 555 ACC weekly honors since 1968.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Dabo Swinney

Swinney Feels Tigers Are on Schedule

Clemson wrapped up the first quarter of the season with a 3-0 record, thanks to Saturday’s 48-20 victory over Louisiana Tech.

Will Shipley
Play

'Crazy Eyes' Will Shipley Sparks Clemson Offense

Sophomore running back Will Shipley had a career-night in the Tigers win over Louisiana Tech.

IMG_5147
Play

5 Clemson Storylines for Critical Road Game at Wake Forest

Reigning ACC Coastal Division champion Wake Forest hosts Clemson in a noon kickoff on Saturday with serious conference implications on the line.

Putnam's selection is the first of his career. Shipley's selection is the fourth ACC weekly honor of his career, including three ACC Rookie of the Week selections as a true freshman in 2021. He becomes the 27th Clemson player since 1968 to earn at least four career ACC weekly awards.

Putnam graded at 92 percent with two knockdowns against Louisiana Tech, according to Clemson’s coaching staff. He centered an offensive line that helped power Clemson to 280 rushing yards and 241 passing yards, moving Clemson to 57-0 when both passing and rushing for 200-plus yards under Dabo Swinney. Clemson’s 280 rushing yards were a season high, its highest single-game rushing total since a 332-yard rushing effort against Wake Forest last season.

Shipley rushed 12 times for a career-high 139 yards with two touchdowns on Saturday. In the process, he became the first Clemson player in records back to 1950 to open a season with multiple rushing touchdowns in each of the first three games of a season. He now stands as only the fifth ACC player (and third ACC running back) since 2000 to rush for multiple touchdowns in each of the first three games of a season.

...

In This Article (1)

Clemson Tigers
Clemson Tigers

More Clemson

Dabo Swinney
Football

Swinney Feels Tigers Are on Schedule

By Will Vandervort
Will Shipley
Football

'Crazy Eyes' Will Shipley Sparks Clemson Offense

By JP Priester
IMG_5147
Football

5 Clemson Storylines for Critical Road Game at Wake Forest

By Brad Senkiw
IMG_5926
Football

Antonio Williams Proves to Swinney that Freshman Will Help Clemson in ACC Play

By Brad Senkiw
USATSI_18887376_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Simmons Forces Renfrow Fumble on Cardinals' Game-Winning TD in OT

By Brad Senkiw
Dabo Swinney
Football

Sunday Notebook: Dabo Swinney Provides Injury Updates

By JP Priester
DJ Uiagalelei
Football

Unhappy With First Half Performance, Uiagalelei Helps Lead Late Surge

By JP Priester
USATSI_19072520_168387971_lowres
Tigers in the NFL

Trevor Lawrence Leads Jaguars to First Win of 2022 Season

By Brad Senkiw