Radakovich Officially Takes Miami Job, Releases Goodbye Message to Clemson

With Miami announcing the hiring of Dan Radakovich as athletic director on Thursday, deputy AD Graham Neff assumes "acting" role at Clemson

Dan Radakovich was officially announced as the University of Miami's new athletic director on Thursday.

Radakovich, who spent the last nine years leading Clemson to new heights on and off the playing fields, had reportedly been courted by the Hurricanes since last weekend. Miami also hired new head football coach Mario Cristobal on Monday, ushering in a new era in South Florida.

"I thank Dan Radakovich for his tremendous contributions to Clemson over nine years as Director of Athletics, for his leadership and friendship," Clemson President Jim Clements said in a release from the university. "I wish him the very best in his next chapter. Under Dan’s leadership as Director of Athletics, Clemson teams won 15 ACC championships, the football program won two College Football Playoff national championships, and student-athletes have graduated at consistently high rates and posted record GPAs.

"He also led a transformation of our athletics facilities, including continued improvements to Memorial Stadium, a complete overhaul of Littlejohn Coliseum, practice and operational facilities for football, men’s and women’s soccer, softball, tennis, and the Nieri Family Student-Athlete Enrichment Center."

Clemson, meanwhile, turns to Grahman Neff, the deputy AD, at least in the short term.

"We will begin an immediate search for Dan’s replacement," Clements said. "I have asked Deputy Director of Athletics Graham Neff to serve as Acting Director of Athletics. Graham has been with Clemson for eight years as a trusted advisor to Dan, and I am confident in his leadership."

Neff is reportedly the leading candidate and an obvious choice to keep things running at Clemson.

Radakovich couldn't turn down an opportunity to return to Miami, a school he holds a degree from, and help build new facilities and upgrade their programs.

“I am so grateful to (Miami) President (Julio) Frenk and the University’s Board of Trustees for this incredible opportunity,” Radakovich said. “Their commitment to Miami Athletics’ comprehensive pursuit of excellence and championships is what brought me back to Miami. As a unified Hurricane family—students, alumni, donors, and fans—there is nothing that we cannot accomplish. We are going to set the bar high and jump over it.”

Radakovich also released a message to Clemson.

Dear Clemson Family: As was announced publicly, I have decided to begin a new chapter in my professional journey and move on from Clemson University. For the last nine years, it has been a true honor to lead Clemson’s Department of Athletics. I am so proud of the work we have done together, helping to elevate our athletics programs and the university. While we won national and conference championships, what will stick with me the most are the incredible students, coaches and staff who proudly represent Clemson every day and the passionate fans and supporters who love this institution. The future is bright for Clemson Athletics and that is a testament to the community coming together to achieve great things. I wish Clemson the very best and I will forever be grateful to all of you for allowing my family and I to be a part of your family. Sincerely, Dan Radakovich

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!