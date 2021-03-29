Clemson AD Dan Radakovich Named as Pac-12 Commissioner Candidate

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich is a potential candidate to replace outgoing Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott, according to a report.

CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd also named Ohio State AD Gene Smith and former NCAA senior administrator Oliver Luck as possible candidates.

At one time, Radakovich was considered a possible candidate to replace longtime ACC Commissioner John Swofford, who retired earlier this year.

"It's an interesting job, you know, but I have to tell you I have a great job here," Radakovich said last August when asked about his interest in the job. "I enjoy the staff, the coaches, the student-athletes, the community. So it's going to be a great job as it gets filled, and I know that the search firm will do a wonderful job, and our presidents will make a great decision."

Radakovich has been his current role with the Tigers since 2012 and has helped make the Clemson brand as strong as it's ever been. The football program has become a powerhouse, the basketball team has appeared in the NCAA tournament twice in the past four seasons, including a Sweet-16 run and the baseball team has made the postseason in every season under current head coach Monte Lee.

Radakovich also oversaw the implementation of a softball program that has experienced a multitude of successes in its first two seasons.

The Tigers have also been getting it done in the classroom during his tenure. In the 2018-19 academic year the Clemson athletic department set a new school record for the highest score in the NCAA’s graduation success rate at 92 percent while a school-record seven programs were recognized by the NCAA for outstanding APR. Clemson has been at 91 percent or higher for seven consecutive years.

Radakovich has also spearheaded multiple donation initiatives and funding to enhance Clemson's athletic facilities.

