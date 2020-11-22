Radakovich Says Clemson 'Did Everything in Our Power' to Play at FSU

Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich said the football program followed every single protocol but Florida State wasn't comfortable playing Saturday's game, which was postponed about three hours before kickoff.

"We were willing to do whatever was necessary to play while in Tallahassee we feel we offered additional solutions to make it work, and to ensure a safe game to the extent that we could," Radakovich said Sunday. "We have followed the protocols in place that all ACC teams have agreed upon this summer and fall in order to play yesterday. Among those protocols was an expanded travel roster to add to account for situations, very much like that in this particular situation Clemson and Florida State disagreed on the best way to move forward."

Radakovich said the two medical groups couldn't come to a mutual agreement to play after one player tested positive for COVID-19.

"We did everything in our power to play," Radakovich said.

He added that Clemson spent in the "neighborhood" of $300,000 in travel expenses this weekend.

"We're obviously disappointed in the way yesterday ended as our team was really looking forward to the game," Radakovich said. "I hate it for the student-athletes and the coaches who've worked so hard to stay healthy and follow protocols all year. The Florida State-Clemson rivalry is big for this conference we have a ton of respect for the Florida State program."