Reaction to Clemson's 'Big Weigh-In' Results
Brad Senkiw
Clemson football held the first important event of the summer as it progresses toward the 2020 season with the annual "Big Weigh-In" on Wednesday.
The Tigers are expected to take the field for the first practice of fall camp Thursday, so all the players who could show up Wednesday did so to show off their new bodies. Here are a few observations and reactions to the official weights of this year's Clemson squad:
- Quarterback Taisun Phommmachanh won't turn heads with the addition of three pounds since his last listed weight of 217, but it is noteworthy that one of the two competitors vying to back up Trevor Lawrence is now at 220 pounds. Phommachanh is an apt runner with a strong arm. That should be a great playing size for the redshirt freshman in this competition with D.J. Uiagalelei (245).
- Speaking of Lawrence, he also weighed in over 220 pounds (222). The star QB has added well over 10 pounds to his 6-foot-6 frame since he arrived on campus in 2018.
- Defensive end K.J. Henry added 10 pounds since his last listed weight to put him at 260 on Wednesday. That extra weight bodes well for a player looking to make a much bigger impact. It will help him fight off blockers, and if he's kept his speed, maybe this is the breakout season for the redshirt sophomore.
- Linebacker Mike Jones Jr. expectedly beefed up as he transitions into a starting role as the replacement to Isaiah Simmons. Jones weight in at 225, up eight pounds. He'll likely play a more linebacker-centric role in the hybrid position, unlike Simmons who roamed everywhere. But that is a much better-playing weight.
- Add freshman defensive lineman Tre Williams to the 300-pound club. He weighed exactly that Wednesday, giving Clemson a big body to clog up running lanes if he can work his way into the rotation.
- Speaking of freshmen lineman, high-profile prospect Bryan Bresee weighed in a 300 pounds, 10 heavier than the spring, while end Myles Murphy came in at 272. DeMonte Capehart, another prized recruit of the 2020 class, is 306 pounds.
- Juinor defensive end Xavier Thomas vowed this spring to be in better shape and take 2020 much more seriously, and weighing in a 276, up 11 pounds, speaks to that commitment for a player looking to put a down 2019 behind him.
- Freshman defensive back R.J. Mickens beefed up, adding eight pounds to put him at 198. That certainly doesn't hurt his chances of getting on the field early.
- Star running back Travis Etienne must've laid off the Popeyes this offseason has he actually lost weight. He entered Wednesday at 199 pounds. He played much of last year well over 200, even being listed at 210.
- As for the rest of the running backs, newcomer Kobe Pace at 216 is the heaviest rusher in the room among the scholarship players. Michel Dukes, a sophomore, beefed up from 195 pounds last year to 206.
- Those hoping the offseason, while not a normal one, would put some muscle on freshman WR E.J. Williams won't like to see that he added just one pound (191) to his lanky frame. There's still time and room to increase that number.
- A couple of offensive linemen went different directions this offseason. Jackson Carman, the starting left tackle who has struggled with his weight since arriving on campus in 2018, is down to 333. He's been listed at 345 in the past. Tayquon Johnson, a defensive lineman who converted to the other side of the ball in the spring, beefed up from 320 to 337.