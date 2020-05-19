Back in 2018, the NCAA implemented new language into the redshirt rules that allow a player to appear in up to 4 games before losing a season of eligibility.

This gives freshmen a chance to get a little playing time under their belts and for the coaching staff to gauge exactly where some players are from a developmental standpoint.

Here is a look at the redshirt freshmen on the Clemson roster who might be ready to make a substantial contribution in 2020, after now having a year in the program to acclimate themselves to the college game.

WR Brannon Spector: The former three-star receiver out of Calhoun, Georgia was given the privilege of being the next wideout to don the infamous number thirteen upon arriving on campus. As a freshman, Spector was able to get into three games, logging 41 snaps and catching three passes for 16 yards. The Tigers offense at times lacked that one guy who could be counted on to make the big catch on third downs last season, and Spector is a guy who could thrive in that role, similar to many other players that have come through the program wearing that number thirteen.

TE Jaelyn Lay: Many thought the 6-foot-6, 270-pound tight end would come in and make an immediate impact as a true freshman. However, those expectations were always fairly unrealistic. Tight end is a position that entails a vast knowledge of the offense, and it's a lot to learn in a short amount of time for most true freshmen. With a season in the system, Lay should be up to speed as far as the playbook goes. With Braden Galloway now back, there should be no shortage of competition at the position, and competition always makes everyone better. If Lay is indeed ready, he has the potential to be a matchup nightmare for opposing defensive coordinators.

LB Vonta Bentley: Bentley came to Clemson as a four-star prospect and rated as the 16th-best ILB prospect in the country. In the 10 defensive snaps, he was on the field last season, Bentley was credited with six tackles. Brent Venables asks a lot of his linebackers, and now that he has a season under his belt, Bentley could be poised to break out and crack the two-deep.

DE Greg Williams: Williams came to Clemson as one of the best linebacker prospects in the state of South Carolina, but he was still raw in some areas and his technique needed fine-tuning. It was obvious during the shortened spring that Williams had been putting in the work in the weight room. He also has experience playing with his hand in the dirt and could be used as a pass rusher in certain packages.

LB Keith Maguire: Maguire got on the field for nine defensive snaps last season, made two tackles and picked off a pass in that limited action. He checks all the boxes of what Venables looks for in a linebacker but he needed a year in the weight room. He can blitz and disrupt the quarterback, and is athletic and agile, with great hands.