AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Retiring 'Beef Ref' Talks Clemson-Alabama Pick Play

Brad Senkiw

College football referee MIke Defee, also known as 'Beef Ref,' is retiring from the game. 

In an interview with CBSSports, Defee said he was leaving officiating behind to focus more on his other job as a manager of over 800 employees for a firm that specializes in electrical and instrumentation in petrochemicals. The economic effects of COVID-19 have played a role in his need to be home more. 

Defee might be most known for being the lead referee during the 2017 College Football National Championship game in which Clemson beat Alabama 35-31. 

His large arms caught the attention of viewers, but he was also part of one of the best finishes in college football history. One of the most memorable plays ever in Clemson football, however, didn't come without controversy, which Defee addressed in the interview. 

On Jan. 9, 2017, in Tampa, Fla., the Tigers trailed Alabama 31-28 with 2:01 remaining and Clemson's ball at its own 32-yard line. Quarterback Deshaun Watson and company needed just a field goal to tie, but after a couple of clutch passes to Mike Williams and Jordan Leggett and a pass interference penalty on the Crimson Tide, Clemson suddenly found itself at the Alabama 2 with 9 seconds left in the game. 

That's when the Tiger coaching staff called the now-famous "Crush" play, which had Watson roll out to his right to find Hunter Renfrow for the short touchdown with one second remaining. Clemson made the extra point to go up by four and would hold on to capture the program's first national title in 35 years. 

However, the play sparked debate about a "rub route" from Clemson receiver Artavis Scott, who got in the way of an Alabama defender to help spring Renfrow open enough for Watson to find him in the corner of the end zone. Scott said it was a clean play, and Defee's crew didn't throw a flag for illegal contact. 

"That wasn't a pick because the defender jerks (Scott) to the ground," Defee told Dennis Dodd of CBSSports.

A play that forever lives in Clemson lore was greatly disputed by Alabama, and probably always will be. 

"Usually on a pick route, you aren't supposed to chop somebody, you're supposed to pick them and go at your route, but the guy literally just chopped Minkah (Fitzpatrick) down," Alabama linebacker Tim Williams said after the 2017 game. "But hey, it's football."

Clemson, meanwhile, had been using that play all season, and it's one of the reasons former co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott was adamant about running it at the goal line with the national championship on the line. 

"That one we kept in our back pocket," Jeff Scott said. "I tease the guys all the time because we've had a lot of big games. They've been wanting to run that play, and I said we were saving it for a big game, and we needed it tonight."

"Crush" made history and took down a giant. Alabama had already won four national titles in seven years, including the previous season against Clemson, under Nick Saban and looked primed to claim another when the Tide led 24-14 in the third quarter. 

However, the Tigers outscored them 21-7 in the fourth quarter and made legends on the field that night. 

"What better way to finish than Deshaun Watson hitting Hunter Renfrow, two ends of the spectrum," Jeff Scott said. "You've got a five-star, No.1 quarterback in the country throwing to a guy who was a (former) walk-on. I think that really epitomizes our program. It's an appreciation for everybody."

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
JP-Priester
JP-Priester

This play is in so many playbooks yet it is still called a pick play by many, despite the fact the team they root for has run it in some form since

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Dabo Swinney Can't Be a Christian and Yell at His Players

The Tigers were up 28-0 in the second quarter of their game against the Florida State Seminoles when the entire world saw the greatest sin in the entire world — a Christian yelling.

Zach Lentz

by

HarleyLo

Tony Elliott Discusses Recruitment Of Etienne

Clemson's Travis Etienne was a late addition to the 2017 class, and Tony Elliott discusses that process and his first impressions.

JP-Priester

Swinney Discusses The Origin Of 'Little Ole Clemson'

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney talks the origins of the term "Little Ole Clemson"

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Swinney Defines College Football Dynasty

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has built what some would consider college football's latest dynasty. The coach recently talked about his criteria for a dynasty.

Travis Boland

Dabo Swinney vs. the NCAA, NIL and Congress

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney has never liked the idea of paying NCAA college athletes.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Tigers Still In Search Of 2021 Quarterback

Having missed on their top quarterback targets early on in the 2021 recruiting cycle, Clemson has now had to turn its attention elsewhere. Today we take a look at the top two candidates.

JP-Priester

by

JP-Priester

Swinney: Consistency, Culture The Key to Clemson’s Recruiting Success

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has turned the Tigers into a national recruiting machine, but it the program has had to go out and earn its reputation.

Christopher Hall

Basketball Flashback: Chris Hobbs

Chris Hobbs played power forward at Clemson from 2000-2004

Christopher Hall

Watson Says He Was Not Contacted By Bears

Houston quarterback Deshaun Watson made the claim Friday that the Chicago Bears never contacted him prior to drafting Matt Trubisky second overall in the 2017 NFL Draft

Travis Boland

by

JP-Priester

Roundtable: If ACC Goes to 9 Games in 2020, Which Coastal Foe Would be Best for Clemson?

If what radio host Dan Patrick is hearing comes true about a 10-game college football schedule with nine conference contests in 2020, Clemson would pick up another Coastal opponent between Duke, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Miami or Virginia Tech. The AllClemson.com staff weighed in on the best matchup for the Tigers.

Brad Senkiw

by

JP-Priester