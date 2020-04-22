AllClemson
NFL Draft Revisited: Clemson's 2017 Class

JP-Priester

With the 2020 NFL Draft taking place Thursday-Saturday, AllClemson.com is taking a look back at every Clemson draft class since 2010.

Today, we continue that series, taking a look at the star-studded 2017 draft class. 

This was the draft class coming off of the Tigers' first national championship of the Dabo Swinney era, featuring generational quarterback Deshaun Watson and dynamic receiver Mike Williams. 

Clemson would have six players drafted in 2017, with two going in the first round. Here is how it unfolded: 

Highest Selection: Wide receiver Mike Williams was taken with the seventh overall pick by the San Diego Chargers. After missing the 2015 season with a broken neck, Williams came back better than ever in 2016 and was a pivotal part of the Tigers offense that knocked off Alabama in the national championship game. His 98 catches were fifth in the nation and he accumulated 1,361 receiving yards, leading the team in both categories. Swinney called Williams "the most complete receiver" to suit up during his time as Clemson's head coach. 

Surprise Moment: Quarterback Deshaun Watson slipping to the Texans at No. 12 overall in the first round. Two quarterbacks were taken ahead of him, including Mitch Trubisky by the Chicago Bears with the second overall pick. It's a pick the Bears likely wish they had back. 

Quotable: "They pass on Deshaun Watson, they’re passing on Michael Jordan. I mean, I don’t know what the heck I’m talking about, I’m just an old funky college coach, but Deshaun Watson is the best, by a long shot." - Dabo Swinney prior to the draft referring to any teams in need of a quarterback and passing on Watson.

Player Still Poised To Breakout: Defensive tackle Carlos Watkins wasn't taken until the fourth round by the Texans and didn't see significant playing time until last season. With former Tiger DJ Reader now having moved on, Watkins will have an opportunity to show that he can be more than a reserve player. When he has gotten on the field, he has made plays. Last season in 10 games, he set a career-high with 23 tackles, had one sack and one fumble recovery. 

Historical Note: With six players taken in the 2017 draft, the Tigers had seen 15 players total drafted in the 2016-17 drafts combined. It was the most players drafted over a two year period since 1983-84, back in the Danny Ford days, when the program had 16 players selected. 

Other Tigers Drafted: CB Cordrea Tankersly by Miami in the third round, RB Wayne Gallman by the Giants in the fourth round, and TE Jordan Leggett by the Jets in the fifth round. 



