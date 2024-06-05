Renowned Analyst Vehemently Defends Clemson Coach Dabo Swinney
Over the last couple of years, the Clemson Tigers have not been able to live up to the hype that the program has come to expect. Each and every year, the team has been expected to compete for a National Championship. Unfortunately, they have come up short.
A lot of the criticism and blame has fallen on the shoulders of head coach Dabo Swinney. The national media has turned against him in large part and some of the fans have grown frustrated as well.
Despite coming up short the last couple of years, Swinney has put together a legendary coaching career with the Tigers. He has coached the team for 16 years, leading the program to an impressive 170-43 recod.
Swinney has also led Clemson to two National Championships during his tenure. He has helped the team play in two other championship games.
How quickly a fan base and the media can turn on a coach. Just a few short years ago, the Tigers were still one of the premier programs in college football. In fact, they still are if the recruiting success has anything to say about it.
Thankfully, not all media members have turned on Swinney. One well-known analyst from ESPN, Rece Davis, spoke out about the criticism that Swinney has faced. It's clear that he's not a fan of it.
"I'm sick to death of the Dabo blasphemy. I've had it. I mean all of you, 'You have to use the portal,' you know what? The guy has won two national championships and played for two more. If he thinks it can work this way, why would we just automatically assume that because they've had a couple of, by recent Clemson's standards, they've had a couple of not as championship caliber years? I'm rooting for that story."
Throughout his coaching career with Clemson, Swinney has always recruited well and developed talent to win. It's very clear that he's not the biggest fan of the way college football has moved with the transfer portal being such a big deal.
Many college coaches aren't thrilled with the new changes that the NCAA has put into motion. Swinney is not the only one. Nick Saban recently retired and there were many who believe that the new transfer portal rules are a big reason why he chose to call it a career.
No matter where you stand on the transfer portal, NIL, or any other new college rules, Swinney is still one of the best coaches that college football has ever seen. To turn on him so quickly after just two down years is nothing short of preposterous.
Hopefully, Clemson can get back on track in 2024. They are loaded with talent and Swinney has recruited well as always. The future is still very bright for the Tigers despite the national media's attacks on their legendary head coach.