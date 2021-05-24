Report: Deshaun Watson Won't Attend Texans OTAs, Still Seeks Trade

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero says former Clemson star and Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson still wants to play for another team, but he won't be participating in offseason workouts for now.

Embroiled in a legal battle and feuding with his own team, Deshaun Watson won't be attending the Houston Texans' organized team activities, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pellissero.

The former Clemson star quarterback still wants to be traded, but he won't be around his Texans teammates during OTAs, which began Monday in Houston.

Watson, Houston's franchise QB who signed a massive contract extension last season, told the Texans earlier this year that he wanted out of the organization after he questioned the direction of the organization and how general manager and head coach hirings were made.

However, his trade value plummeted when Watson had 22 sexual assault lawsuits filed against him in March and April. Watson and his lawyers have denied any wrongdoing, That's "slowed the process," Pellissero reported, on getting him out of Houston.

His "position hasn't changed," and the Texans have added three QBs to the roster this offseason, signaling that they don't expect Watson to be playing for them this fall.

Profootballtalk.com speculated Sunday that Watson could end up on paid leave while the NFL conducts its current investigation into the allegations and lawsuits. Either way, Watson's status with any team is uncertain. The Texans might not be able to find a trading partner until his status with the league is resolved.

It's going to be a long, complicated summer for the NFL's 2020 passing leader.

