Former Clemson Offensive Lineman Returns to Baltimore Ravens in Free Agency

Monday marked the start of NFL Free Agency, and the Clemson Tigers saw one of their former players sign with a new team that afternoon.

Former offensive guard John Simpson returned to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, agreeing on a three-year, $30 million deal, according to the NFL’s Ian Rapaport. The Clemson alum spent the 2023 season with the Ravens before moving to the New York Jets, where he’s spent the last two seasons.

Sources: The #Ravens are signing OL John Simpson to a 3-year, $30M deal. A big-time OL returns to Baltimore in a deal done by Kyle Strongin of @RangeSportsRMP. pic.twitter.com/WYcFMseoln — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2026

Simpson had a career year in 2024 with the Jets, finishing with a 77.3 overall grade at left guard, according to Pro Football Focus. That was 12th among all guards in the National Football League. He regressed in 2025 with a 56.9 grade (54th), but brings experience to a Baltimore offensive line that he’s had success with in the past, starting every game in the 2023 season.

Coming out of Clemson, Simpson was a fourth-round pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, being selected with the No. 109 pick by the Las Vegas Raiders. By the end of his career in 2019, he was a consensus first team All-American by multiple outlets, leading the line that blocked for standout Trevor Lawrence.

Over his four-year career, Simpson recorded over 2,000 snaps, being one of the winningest players at lineman in program history.

Joining the program in 2016, the North Charleston, South Carolina, native was a reserve for the Tigers’ national championship victory over Alabama, the first under head coach Dabo Swinney. Then, the lineman worked his way up through the ranks, playing both guard positions in the 2017 season before being a cornerstone piece as a left guard for the Tigers.

Coming out of high school, playing for Fort Dorchest High School, he was the No. 10-ranked interior lineman from the Class of 2016, according to Rivals. Simpson was the second-best player in the state of South Carolina, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, LSU, and Tennessee 10 years ago.

He now joins a Baltimore squad adamant to get back to the playoffs, being the first season under new-head coach Jesse Minter following John Harbaugh’s long career with the Ravens. Simpson will look to bring veteran experience to the group while bringing up his grade against a highly-competitive AFC North.

Simpson isn’t the only Clemson Tiger in the NFL to be on the move during this offseason, and Clemson Tigers on SI will remain updated with all former alumni and their next moves in the league.