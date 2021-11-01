Report: Dolphins Deal For Deshaun Watson Fizzled When Houston Raised Asking Price

According to Mike Florio a deal made for Deshaun Watson fell through due to the asking price going up.



A week ago it was reported that the Miami Dolphins had a deal in place to acquire Deshaun Watson of the Houston Texans. Nothing eventually came of it as talks fell through.

“The Dolphins wanted Watson to settle the 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions. Per multiple sources, once the Texans caught wind of the growing possibility that the 22 civil lawsuits would be settled, their price for Watson went up,” Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk said.

It looks to be that Watson and his side were going to settle with the 22 accusers and get back on the field again. Texans got word of a settlement coming and raised the price on Watson due to the fact that he would likely be able to see the field.

Tuesday is the trade deadline at 4 p.m. ET and the two teams have until then to get a deal done. If the Texans want to move on from the Clemson product they may need to go down on the price. Perhaps the Dolphins will give in and give up what Houston is asking, it’s just yet to be seen.

“If a trade is done, the expectation is that Watson will get the 22 civil cases settled. If a trade doesn’t happen, it’s expected that the civil cases won’t be resolved, at least not for now,” Florio went on to say.

Settling with anything or anyone usually admits wrongdoing. Watson has said all along that he does not want that to be the case, but perhaps with the latest report he may do that to get out of Texas.

Dolphins again lost on Sunday and are now 1-7. Tua Tagovailoa looked mediocre at best and went 21-for-39 with an interception. Their season is likely over and things are looking toward the offseason. A trade for Watson would allow them to potentially add a few wins and gear up for the future.