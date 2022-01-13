Report: Notre Dame to Hire Former Clemson Standout as WR Coach

Chansi Stuckey, who played and worked at Clemson, is reportedly leaving Baylor for Notre Dame.

Former Clemson standout and Dabo Swinney staff member Chansi Stuckey will reportedly be hired as the new receivers coach at Notre Dame.

Stuckey played for the Tigers from 2003-06 before spending five seasons in the NFL. Stuckey coaches receivers for Baylor and head coach Dave Aranda in 2021. That was his first real coaching experience.

Stuckey was a graduate assistant at Clemson in 2019 before working on Swinney's staff in a player development role. Reportedly, both Aranda and Swinney gave Stuckey a good recommendation to new Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman.

According to Irish Breakdown's report, Stuckey "blew away" Notre Dame during the interview process.

Baylor is coming off a stellar season in which it won the Big 12 title and the Sugar Bowl. The offense went from averaging 23.3 points per game in 2020 to 31.6 in 2021, thanks in part to a greatly improved passing game.

Stuckey made 141 catches in four years at Clemson and totaled more than 2,000 scrimmage yards. He scored nine total touchdowns. His best season came in 2005 when he caught 64 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns as a junior. Swinney was his position coach.

In the NFL, Stuckey, a seventh-round draft pick in 2007, caught 106 passes for 1,062 yards in 55 career games. He played for the Jets, Browns and Cardinals.

