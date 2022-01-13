Sources: Notre Dame To Hire Chansi Stuckey As The Wide Receivers Coach

According to sources, Notre Dame is set to hire Baylor wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey as its next position coach

According to multiple sources, Notre Dame is poised to hire Chansi Stuckey as its next wide receivers coach, replacing Del Alexander.

Stuckey was the wide receivers coach this past season for Baylor, who was the Big 12 champs. It was his first season as a full-time assistant coach after two seasons as an off-field role with Clemson, his alma mater.

Notre Dame interviewed Stuckey and Purdue co-offensive coordinator/wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard, who ultimately took a job at Washington. According to sources, Stuckey didn't come into the interview process as the leading candidate but blew away all those involved in the interview with his knowledge and passion.

Talking to sources, Stuckey came extremely highly recommended by Baylor head coach Dave Aranda and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney, who was Stuckey's position coach in college and also employed him in 2019-20.

Baylor finished the 2021 season as the Big 12 champs before beating Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl. The Bear offense made a jump from 23.3 points per game to 31.6 points per game in Stuckey's first season, and the pass offense went from 94th in passer rating in 2020 to 38th in 2021.

Stuckey has almost no experience as a coach, but sources say the Notre Dame coaches view his NFL playing experience as part of the evaluation process, much like it was for Brian Hartline, who went from a playing career to Ohio State. Hartline, of course, quickly developed into one of the best wide receiver coaches in the game almost immediately.

It looks as though Notre Dame is hoping that Stuckey can do the same thing.

Under Stuckey's tutelage, senior wideout Tyquan Thornton had a breakout season, hauling in a career high 62 passes for career bests of 948 yards and 10 touchdowns.

