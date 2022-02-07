Return of Clemson's Defensive Line Keeps What Worked Last Year Intact

When Todd Bates took over Clemson's defensive line, it was like handing him the keys to a Ferrari.

There wasn't much work to do with that defensive front. Also known as the "Power Rangers," a group led by Christian Wilkins, Austin Bryant, Dexter Lawrence and Clelin Ferrell went on to be the catalyst of two championship-caliber teams.

The 2018 version won it all, due in large part to how good that front four became. It went down in history as one of the greatest defensive lines of college football's modern era and a driving force for College Football Playoff berths. Ferrell, Lawrence and Wilkins all became first-round NFL draft picks. All four are still playing in the league.

Skip ahead a few years, and Bates' successor, Nick Eason, inherits quite a formidable group in its own right. While it remains to be seen what kind of sports car the 2022 Clemson defensive line turns into, it's pretty clear this unit could have a similar impact to the Tigers.

"We're loaded up front, especially at defensive tackle," Eason said during last Wednesday National Signing Day. "If we keep them healthy, we'll have the No. 1 defensive line in the nation."

Those are some strong words from the newest member of Clemson's assistant coaching staff, but on paper, they have a real shot at living up to it. Despite losing Bates to Oklahoma last month, Dabo Swinney hit a home run with the hiring of Eason, a former Clemson player who spent 17 years combined playing and coaching in the NFL, as defensive tackles coach.

He comes to Clemson after one season at Auburn and will coach a group of experienced veterans and big-time talent.

Getting defensive ends Xavier Thomas and K.J. Henry back for one more season is better than anybody Clemson could've gotten out of the transfer portal or brought in as a freshman to play right away.

Their return allows the Tigers, who ranked 23rd nationally in tackles for a loss in 2021, to continue running what worked last season when they held opponents to the second-fewest points per game in college football. It takes the pressure off of junior Myles Murphy, who's poised for the kind of season that'll put him in the NFL early.

Having a defensive tackle unit back that'll be led by Tyler Davis and Bryan Bresee, along with Ruke Orhorhoro, Etinosa Reuben and Tre Williams, means Clemson's linebacking corps, which is replacing starters James Skalski and Baylon Spector, will have time to jell.

Clemson had to get by much of last season without Bresee, a future early-round NFL draft pick who suffered an ACL injury in late September.

Depth will be a huge advantage, with defensive ends Greg Williams and Kevin Swint, playing reserve roles. Having all of this at new defensive coordinator Wes Goodwin's disposal will allow him to call an aggressive scheme, help out some newcomers in the secondary and keep using his best weapon: Trenton Simpson.

That's what could get lost in having one of the nation's best defensive fronts. Simpson was unblockable at times last year as a linebacker. He came on delayed blitzes or simply lined up directly behind a big defensive lineman who commanded so much attention that Simpson got through with ease.

He finished second on the team in sacks (6) and tackles for a loss (12) as a sophomore. Simpson is a mismatch against most of Clemson's opponents and his incredibly difficult to account for in this scheme.

Having Thomas, Davis, Bresee and company together for another season ensures that will remain the case for Clemson's defense, and is a big reason the Tigers are among the favorites to win the national title according to Fanduel at +1000.

