Clemson Tigers Newest Defensive End Sparks Light in Debut
While the Clemson Tigers may have lost a heartbreaking season-opener at home, there's still light at the end of the tunnel for head coach Dabo Swinney and his team.
Purdue transfer Will Heldt has already made a splash in Death Valley this past weekend as one of Swinney's first major pickups from the transfer portal since its birth in 2018.
The moment he stepped on the field, Clemson had found the perfect complement to T.J. Parker on the defensive line, a player ready to make an immediate impact.
Heldt spent his first two years at Purdue, breaking out in 2024 as he recorded 56 tackles, 10 for a loss, five sacks and a fumble return touchdown against Oregon. But after such a strong individual campaign, his team still saw no success, going 1-11 on the season.
After back-to-back losing seasons at Purdue, the 6-foot-6 edge rusher entered his name in the transfer portal. He received interest from historic programs like LSU and Texas A&M, but eventually decided to commit to Clemson, as they've seen a lot of recent success.
"Big, long, strong," Dabo expressed when Heldt first arrived. "He's played a lot of football, so he's confident. And the kid's got an unbelievable motor ... He's got one gear. I love that about him."
His offseason preparation carried on to the season-opener versus LSU this past weekend as he totaled three tackles, one for a loss and a sack in his first-ever top-10 matchup.
While his on-field performance and talent are undeniable, his mental preparation and excitement for the contest stood out the most.
"All week and leading up to that moment, the way I was talking to myself was 'just be grateful for the moment and take it all in,'" Heldt said. "I didn't want to let that one get past me. There was nothing quite like riding up on the bus for the first time, seeing the full stadium. It's pretty sweet."
That mindset carried over onto the field, and it wasn't long before Heldt made his mark by notching his first sack to keep Garrett Nussmeier and his team out of field-goal range in the second quarter.
"That was a pretty special moment for me, obviously. It's been a long time leading up to that first moment," Heldt expressed joyously. "I was really excited to have that, and it was a lot of fun being in the valley for the first time."
While his impressive debut was a bright spot for Clemson, the Tigers' defense knows there's more to get done heading into Week 2 against Troy.
"I feel like as a group we feel like we did some good things, but obviously there's a lot of room to grow, a lot to learn from, a lot to get better from," Heldt said. "That's kind of the message this week: just continue to get better and find a way to continue to fine-tune where we're at. We're never a finished product, so [we are] just striving to be better."
If Heldt's debut is any indication, Clemson's defense has a new playmaker who can make an immediate difference. As the Tigers regroup and refine their game, his talent and determination could help turn early setbacks into future success, just as they've done in past seasons.