Roster Update: Clemson Without Tyler Davis and Two Others Against Georgia

Clemson will be without starting defensive tackle Tyler Davis when the No. 3 Tigers take on No. 5 Georgia on Saturday night.

Davis was listed on the official depth chart that came out Saturday at Bank of America Stadium, but he will not play, along with receiver Brannon Spector and center Mason Trotter, according to an official release from Clemson.

Reportedly, Davis tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, although head coach Dabo Swinney declined to confirm that report Wednesday.

"We're not gonna confirm anything other than Saturday we'll let everybody know who's available and who's not," Swinney said.

Davis, a key cog in run defense against a Georgia team that has multiple stellar running backs, missed the Notre Dame game in 2020. The Tigers gave up 208 rushing yards in a 47-40 overtime loss on the road.

Tre Williams and Darnell Jefferies are listed behind Davis on the depth chart. Ruke Orhorhoro, who's listed as Bryan Bresee's backup, could also see time in Davis' spot.

Spector missed fall camp with a medical issue while Trotter had been competing against Matt Bockhorst and Hunter Rayburn for the starting center spot, which will likely go to Bockhorst in Game 1. The reason for Trotter's absence is unknown.

