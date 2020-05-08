AllClemson
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Tiger Den

Roundtable: If ACC Goes to 9 Games in 2020, Which Coastal Add Would be Best for Clemson?

Brad Senkiw

Earlier this week, radio host Dan Patrick shared that a source in the college football world believes there's a "consensus" that an alternative season would feature a 10-game schedule. 

The idea is that every team will play nine conference games and one regionally-based nonconference contest. 

"You won’t have any FCS games with players returning mid-June or early-July," Patrick said during his show. "Money will be a concern and attendance will be limited.”

Currently, the ACC plays an 8-game schedule. Clemson faces six fellow Atlantic Division foes as well as Georgia Tech and Virginia from the Coastal. If what Patrick is hearing ends up happening, which team added from the Coastal would present the best matchup for the Tigers?

The AllClemson.com staff shared their thoughts: 

Christopher Hall: Virginia Tech 

I'd like to avoid the North Carolina option simply because I foresee the Tar Heels meeting the Tigers in Charlotte come December anyway. My vote would be for Virginia Tech. The Coastal has been a complete mess as of late but the Hokies would easily be one of the more respectable options for Clemson. Not sure how much the Tigers would gain from a strength of schedule perspective at this point playing anyone in that division but for now, give me Virginia Tech regardless of where the game is played. 

Jason Priester: Miami

I expect the Coastal to be much improved in 2020, and possibly even better than the Atlantic from top to bottom. Virginia Tech and North Carolina are the sexy picks to win the division, but I think Miami takes a big step forward this season too. With quarterback D'Eriq King transferring in from Houston and Rhett Lashlee in as the new offensive coordinator, the Hurricanes should have an explosive scoring attack to go along with a very good defense. A game against Miami would be a marquee matchup from a national perspective, if for no other reason than from a name recognition standpoint. Plus, if the Canes are as improved as I expect, it would also give the ever-important strength of schedule a boost. 

Travis Boland: Duke

Despite a 5-7 record a year ago, Duke football has represented the ACC in the postseason in six of the last eight seasons. Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice is expected to be the starter for the Devils this season after a transfer. I would be anxious to hear the ovation Tiger fans would give Brice in a return to Death Valley in Blue and White. I expect a big year from Brice, working with quarterback guru David Cutcliffe, the architect of the Manning boys and current New York Giants starter Daniel Jones. Cutcliffe is back to calling plays this season and should have the Devils offense rolling.

Brad Senkiw: North Carolina

ESPN's FPI recently (and surprisingly) gave the Hokies a 49 percent chance at winning this division. Oddsmakers gave Miami as the favorite. However, North Carolina has the best returning QB in the league not named Trevor Lawrence in Sam Howell. The Tar Heels might be a preseason top-25 squad, and there's real hope of competing for a trip to Charlotte. Clemson needs the best teams it can play, and UNC might be just that. It was a tight matchup a year ago that came down to a failed two-point conversion try by the Tar Heels. A Tiger blowout in 2020 would be resounding, considering UNC's rising popularity, and give Clemson's schedule some needed bite.

Zach Lentz: Notre Dame

I know, I know Notre Dame is not a member of the ACC when it comes to football, but if there was ever a time for them to get their ass in the league — it is now. There is no reason they should be sitting out on the NBC island, doing what they want. The ACC should force the Fighting Mike Tirico's hand and make them join the league. The war for independence was won in 1783, now it is time for the Notre Dame to put on their big-boy pants and join the league — and play Clemson in the game that the entire nation wants this season. 

P.S. Rudy was offsides

Let us know which team you think Clemson would play in this scenario in the comment section below.

Comments (3)
No. 1-3
Brad Senkiw
Brad Senkiw

Editor

No takers on Pitt? I think they may actually be pretty good but probably not good enough to help Clemson's SOS and not entertaining enough either.

Christopher Hall
Christopher Hall

Selfishly, I would love to see Brice play in Death Valley one last time. Would be the biggest cheer for an opposing player than ever before. Hope he has an incredible season for the Blue Devils

Zach Lentz
Zach Lentz

Editor

Pat Narduzzi and the Panthers--YAWN.

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Conn: Turner unsung hero of secondary

Clemson Tigers junior safety Nolan Turner may have come from a small town outside Birmingham, Ala., to an even smaller town in Upstate South Carolina, but according to coaches, he has the innate skills and football “pedigree” to help his team return to the national title spotlight.

Zach Lentz

by

J Clarke

Building an All-Time Clemson Team

Taking a look at the greatest players in Clemson Tiger football history

Christopher Hall

Five Things We Think We Learned In The Spring

During the shortened spring, there were several things we learned about the Clemson football team, but there are still some areas that need to be ironed out

JP-Priester

NFL Schedule Release: Matchups Involving Former Clemson Players

The NFL released its full schedule Thursday. Here's a look at interesting matchups with former Clemson players involved.

Brad Senkiw

by

ChristopherHall

Tony Elliott's Running Back Room Will Match Clemson's QBs, WRs in Talent

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott has done a tremendous job as a play-caller, but sometimes his work as running backs coach and how he does more with less recruiting stars gets overlooked. That's about to change as two 5-star prospects are coming.

Brad Senkiw

by

J Clarke

Venables: Defense Has ‘A Lot to Prove’

While Clemson’s defense was routinely among the best in the nation in numerous categories in 2019, the postseason exposed some chinks in the Tigers’ armor down the stretch, as Ohio State rattled off more than 500 total yards of offense in the semifinal round of the College Football Playoff, and LSU, under the leadership of Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow, put up a prolific 628 yards in the national title game.

Zach Lentz

by

JP-Priester

Clemson's Trey Jemison Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Clemson reserve center Trey Jemison has entered the NCAA transfer portal, the school confirmed Wednesday. The 7-footer averaged 1.7 points and 2.0 rebounds per game last season.

Brad Senkiw

by

zachlentz

Brownell Adds Some Size With 2020 Recruiting Class

Brad Brownell's 2020 recruiting class was his best to date at Clemson, but still ranked only ninth best in the ACC. Can PJ Hall, the Gatorade High School Player of the Year in South Carolina, come in and help the Tigers get over the hump, and to the NCAA Tournament.

JP-Priester

by

J Clarke

Will Shipley: Clemson Gives Me Opportunity To Win National Championships

Clemson was able to secure a commitment from five star running back Will Shipley on Tuesday, and the opportunity for his family to get to see him play for championships played a crucial role in his decision.

JP-Priester

An Official Visit Just Means More at Clemson

The Clemson Tigers lost 5-star defensive lineman Korey Foreman because of rule that stops commits from taking visits once they commit, and were recently eliminated from 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams list. But what is it about Clemson's recruiting process that has them at the top of the nation year after year.

Zach Lentz

by

JP-Priester