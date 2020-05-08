Earlier this week, radio host Dan Patrick shared that a source in the college football world believes there's a "consensus" that an alternative season would feature a 10-game schedule.

The idea is that every team will play nine conference games and one regionally-based nonconference contest.

"You won’t have any FCS games with players returning mid-June or early-July," Patrick said during his show. "Money will be a concern and attendance will be limited.”

Currently, the ACC plays an 8-game schedule. Clemson faces six fellow Atlantic Division foes as well as Georgia Tech and Virginia from the Coastal. If what Patrick is hearing ends up happening, which team added from the Coastal would present the best matchup for the Tigers?

The AllClemson.com staff shared their thoughts:

Christopher Hall: Virginia Tech

I'd like to avoid the North Carolina option simply because I foresee the Tar Heels meeting the Tigers in Charlotte come December anyway. My vote would be for Virginia Tech. The Coastal has been a complete mess as of late but the Hokies would easily be one of the more respectable options for Clemson. Not sure how much the Tigers would gain from a strength of schedule perspective at this point playing anyone in that division but for now, give me Virginia Tech regardless of where the game is played.

Jason Priester: Miami

I expect the Coastal to be much improved in 2020, and possibly even better than the Atlantic from top to bottom. Virginia Tech and North Carolina are the sexy picks to win the division, but I think Miami takes a big step forward this season too. With quarterback D'Eriq King transferring in from Houston and Rhett Lashlee in as the new offensive coordinator, the Hurricanes should have an explosive scoring attack to go along with a very good defense. A game against Miami would be a marquee matchup from a national perspective, if for no other reason than from a name recognition standpoint. Plus, if the Canes are as improved as I expect, it would also give the ever-important strength of schedule a boost.

Travis Boland: Duke

Despite a 5-7 record a year ago, Duke football has represented the ACC in the postseason in six of the last eight seasons. Former Clemson quarterback Chase Brice is expected to be the starter for the Devils this season after a transfer. I would be anxious to hear the ovation Tiger fans would give Brice in a return to Death Valley in Blue and White. I expect a big year from Brice, working with quarterback guru David Cutcliffe, the architect of the Manning boys and current New York Giants starter Daniel Jones. Cutcliffe is back to calling plays this season and should have the Devils offense rolling.

Brad Senkiw: North Carolina

ESPN's FPI recently (and surprisingly) gave the Hokies a 49 percent chance at winning this division. Oddsmakers gave Miami as the favorite. However, North Carolina has the best returning QB in the league not named Trevor Lawrence in Sam Howell. The Tar Heels might be a preseason top-25 squad, and there's real hope of competing for a trip to Charlotte. Clemson needs the best teams it can play, and UNC might be just that. It was a tight matchup a year ago that came down to a failed two-point conversion try by the Tar Heels. A Tiger blowout in 2020 would be resounding, considering UNC's rising popularity, and give Clemson's schedule some needed bite.

Zach Lentz: Notre Dame

I know, I know Notre Dame is not a member of the ACC when it comes to football, but if there was ever a time for them to get their ass in the league — it is now. There is no reason they should be sitting out on the NBC island, doing what they want. The ACC should force the Fighting Mike Tirico's hand and make them join the league. The war for independence was won in 1783, now it is time for the Notre Dame to put on their big-boy pants and join the league — and play Clemson in the game that the entire nation wants this season.

P.S. Rudy was offsides

Let us know which team you think Clemson would play in this scenario in the comment section below.