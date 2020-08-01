AllClemson
Roundtable: Favorite Clemson-South Carolina Memory

Zach Lentz

Jason Priester: During a time when bragging rights were basically the biggest thing to play for every season, my favorite memory is the game from 2000. After scoring a touchdown by recovering a fumble inside the end zone with a minute left, South Carolina led 14-13. Fans in Death Valley sat in stunned silence, momentarily forgetting how cold it was. Many started making their way for the exits. I started making the trek down from the top of the upper deck myself as Clemson faced a third-and-long from their own 42-yard line with under 30 seconds left. As I am walking down, Woody Dantzler heaves a long pass down the right sideline that Rod Gardner came down with at the Gamecock 10-yard line with just 10 seconds left. Aaron Hunt drilled the 25-yard field goal attempt to give Clemson a 16-14 win. 

Christopher Hall: My favorite memory is the 2007 game in Columbia. Clemson raced out to 17-7 lead under the lights of Williams-Brice Stadium. However, momentum shifted down the stretch and South Carolina quarterback Blake Mitchell — one year removed from rallying the Gamecocks from a 28-14 deficit in Death Valley for a thrilling 31-28 triumph — again willed his team back into the game. Ryan Succop's PAT gave South Carolina its first lead of the game, 21-20, in the fourth quarter. After exchanging punts, Clemson quarterback Cullen Harper would lead the Tigers on a game-winning drive from their own 22-yard line with 1:40 left which culminated with a 35-yard March Buchholz field goal as time expired for the 23-21 victory. 

Brad Senkiw: Mine isn't just one particular moment, it's a stretch of games. There was a time when the rivalry reached new heights and became relevant nationally. To no fault of Clemson's, that's simply not the case any longer, but from 2011-13, all three matchups featured two ranked teams. In 2013, both were top-10 in the country when they met for the first time ever. Now, all three went the Gamecocks' way, but the hype of the series has never been greater. Even in 2014, when South Carolina wasn't ranked, it still became a huge story as Clemson ended a five-game losing skid in the series behind Deshaun Watson playing (well) on a torn ACL. The Tigers have gone on to be super dominant, winning two of the last four national titles and six consecutive games over South Carolina, while the Gamecocks have lost 34 games the last five seasons.

Zach Lentz: To put a pin on one favorite memory, in arguably the greatest rivalry in college football, is a difficult task. But I have to say the 2000 game stands out in my mind. Trailing 14-13 after Derek Watson's fumble in the end zone was recovered by Thomas Hill with 59 seconds to play in the game, the Tigers appeared to be dead in the water. But there was still some heroics left for the Tigers. Woody Dantzler found Rod Gardner for a 50-yard reception to South Carolina’s 8 with 10 seconds remaining and Aaron Hunt nailed a 25-yard field goal with seven seconds in the game. It was the last time the goal posts would be torn down at Death Valley.

Travis Boland: My mom and I made the trip from Columbia to Memorial Stadium for the 1992 Carolina-Clemson game. It was my first road trip, and first time at Memorial Stadium. We sat in the endzone and watched Steve Taneyhill throw for almost 300 yards and two touchdowns. Brandon Bennett scored right in front of us with just under two minutes left to seal Carolina's victory.

Four Star Center Officially Signs With Tigers

Lynn Kidd, a four star center from IMG Academy, has officially signed his Letter of Intent to play basketball at Clemson. He will be reclassifying from the 2021 class and be a member of the Tigers 2020 class.

JP-Priester

ChristopherHall

Clemson's 5 Best: Offensive Coordinators

AllClemson.com is featuring the 5 Best in Clemson history. Today's story features the top offensive coordinators.

Travis Boland

ChristopherHall

Roundtable: ACC Schedule Knee-Jerk Reactions

The ACC released their updated football schedule and format Wednesday, and with that announcement the staff of All Clemson decided to give our knee-jerk reactions to the new schedule.

Zach Lentz

MatthewMcGavic

SEC's Conference-Only Plan Means Clemson-South Carolina Streak Ends

The SEC announces a 10-game conference-only schedule that will halt a 111-year streak of Clemson-South Carolina rivalry games.

Brad Senkiw

ChristopherHall

Schedule Analysis: 5 Reactions to Clemson's Fresh Fall Slate

With the 2020 ACC football opponents released, new thoughts and questions arise for Clemson this fall.

Brad Senkiw

ChristopherHall

Deshaun Watson Set To Release First Book

Houston Texans and Former Clemson QB announces the release of "Pass It On"

Christopher Hall

Clemson Nabs 4-Star Payton Page

Clemson picks up massive commitment from four-star defensive tackle Payton Page Tuesday night.

Zach Lentz

Quierra Luck

Clemson Picks Up Second Commitment In As Many Days

Clemson Gets Commitment From Four Star Offensive Lineman Dietrick Pennington

JP-Priester

Clemson QB Coach Brandon Streeter Preparing Trevor Lawrence for NFL

With the Trevor Lawrence sweepstakes heating up, Clemson quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter is focused on prepping the Tigers' star for the NFL.

Brad Senkiw

Cowboys 4ever

ACC Announces Plans for Football and Fall Olympic Sports

The Atlantic Coast Conference recognizes the uncertain and challenging environment all areas of our society are facing during the COVID-19 pandemic

acc communications