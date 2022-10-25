Running back Will Shipley earned a Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll selection

Louisville, Ky. – Oct. 25, 2022 – Two repeat players and three newcomers earned the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll for their outstanding performances this past weekend during week eight of the college football season. Repeat honorees are Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; and Will Shipley, Clemson. Buffalo’s Ron Cook Jr., Notre Dame’s Isaiah Foskey and Oregon’s Bucky Irving made the list for the first time.

The Paul Hornung Award presented by Texas Roadhouse, now in its 13th season, is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission. The Award pays tribute to the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in downtown Louisville in March 2023.

College football fans nationwide have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during the bowl season. Online fan voting powered by Texas Roadhouse is now open HERE and factors into the selection of the finalists and winner.

Buffalo senior RB / return specialist Ron Cook Jr. touched the ball 25 times three different ways for 233 all-purpose yards and the winning score in the Bulls’ 34-27 come-from-behind home win over conference foe Toledo. Cook carried the ball 18 times for 118 yards, including a 30-yard touchdown run mid-fourth quarter. He caught three passes for 40 yards, accounted for nine first downs from scrimmage and returned four kickoffs. The Bulls remain undefeated in conference play and lead the MAC East.

Ohio State sophomore WR / return specialist Emeka Egbuka lined up at four different positions on offense, touched the ball 12 times three different ways and scored once as the Buckeyes’ swamped Iowa 54-10 in Columbus to go to 4-0 in the Big 10 East. Egbuka caught six passes for 80 yards and scored on a 13-yard reception late in the third quarter. He carried the ball twice for 10 yards, accounted for four first downs from scrimmage, returned a punt 13 yards and fair caught three punts

Notre Dame junior defensive end Isaiah Foskey lined up at three different positions on defense and blocked two punts in the Fighting Irish’s 44-20 home win over UNLV. On defense, Foskey lined up at defensive end, in the box and in coverage where he made five tackles (three solo), recorded three sacks, three tackles for loss and one quarterback hurry. On special teams, he blocked back-to-back punts in the first quarter that led to a Notre Dame touchdown and a field goal.

Oregon sophomore RB / return specialist Bucky Irving touched the ball 23 times three different ways and scored once as the no. 10 Ducks beat no. 9 UCLA 45-30 at home. Irving carried the ball 19 times for 107 yards and caught three passes for 57 yards, including a 37-yard touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter to effectively put the game out of reach. He accounted for six first downs from scrimmage and returned one kickoff 17 yards.

Clemson sophomore RB / return specialist Will Shipley touched the ball 32 times three different ways for 242 total yards and two scores as the fifth-ranked Tigers came from behind to beat no. 16 Syracuse 27-21 in Death Valley. Shipley played 60 snaps on offense, carried the ball 27 times for 172 yards and two scores, including a 50-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that proved to be the game-winner. He caught three passes for 17 yards, accounted for seven first downs and returned two kickoffs.

The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed. Each week during the regular season, a panel of college football experts selects players for the Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll based on performance. A national selection committee comprised of 17 sports journalists and former NFL stars votes for the Hornung Award finalists and the winner, with fan voting powered by Texas Roadhouse comprising the 18th vote. Regional accounting firm Dean Dorton independently tabulates all votes.

2022 Paul Hornung Award Honor Roll

· Week 1: Jack Colletto, Oregon State; Derius Davis, TCU; Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; Evan Hull, Northwestern

· Week 2: Jack Colletto, Oregon State; Jahmyr Gibbs. Alabama; Shedro Louis, Liberty; Bumper Pool, Arkansas; Sean Tyler, Western Michigan

· Week 3: Israel Abanikanda, Pitt; Devon Achane, Texas A&M: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; Roschon Johnson, Texas; Will Shipley, Clemson; Chris Tyree, Notre Dame

· Week 4: Trey Benson, Florida State; Kaelon Black, James Madison; Jordan Byrd, San Diego State; Nathaniel Dell, Houston; Will Shipley, Clemson; Nohl Williams, UNLV

· Week 5: Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte; Jacob Cowing, Arizona; George Holani, Boise State; Johnnie Lang, Arkansas State; Xavier Worthy, Texas.

· Week 6: Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State; Jamhyr Gibbs, Alabama; George Holani, Boise State; Cameron Stone, Wyoming.

· Week 7: Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama; Amare Jones, Georgia Southern; Marion Lukes, Central Michigan; Jayden Reed, Michigan State; Cameron Rising, Utah; Will Shipley, Clemson.