Rushing Defense Proved to be Downfall of Clemson Tigers This Season
The Clemson Tigers suffered a tough loss in the first-round of the College Football Playoff against the Texas Longhorns, losing by 14 points.
Coming into the first-round of the CFP, it was always going to be an uphill climb for the Tigers in this one. The Longhorns were one of the best teams in the country all season, with their two losses coming against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Texas featured one of the best defenses overall in the country, and arguably the best pass defense. As a matchup, the Longhorns looked very good on paper against Clemson with their strengths on that side of the ball.
However, the Tigers moved the ball pretty well against the Longhorns, as Cade Klubnik and the passing offense really impressed in this game. Overall, the Tigers were able to score 24 points against Texas, and the 336 passing yards with three passing touchdowns from the junior quarterback were a big reason why.
Unfortunately, Clemson was really short-handed in the backfield as Jay Haynes was out in this game, and Phil Mafah was unable to be a factor due to his shoulder injury.
While the offense performed well, they were let down by the run defense in this one. The Longhorns absolutely gashed the Tigers on the ground, as they totaled 292 rushing yards in the game, and both of their talented running backs totaled over 100 rushing yards.
Jaydon Blue led the way for Texas, as he totaled 146 rushing yards on just 14 carries with two rushing touchdowns. Blue had an impressive 77-yard run, which was just one of the explosive plays for the Longhorns on the ground.
In addition to Blue, Quintrevion Wisner totaled 110 rushing yards and two scores, as the dynamic duo out of the backfield was a problem all day for the Tigers’ run defense.
Poor rushing defense was a common theme for Clemson all season, and should be their top priority to work on this offseason. Whether it be looking at personal or scheme, something clearly has to change for the Tigers heading into 2025.
As a program that has title aspirations, they can't be getting torn apart on the ground like they were in this one. Quinn Ewers had a fairly easy day at the office for the Longhorns, as he only needed to drop back 24 times in the win.
With the offseason coming up, there will be plenty of time to figure out how to fix what was the biggest problem all season for the program.