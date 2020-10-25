SI.com
AllClemson
HomeFootballRecruitingBaseballMen's BasketballOlympic Sports
Search

Sammy Watkins Expected To Miss Second Straight Game Due to Hamstring Injury

Christopher Hall

When Patrick Mahomes takes the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos, he'll be without the services of offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Watkins is nursing a hamstring injury while Schwartz is battling back from a back injury. 

Sunday will be the second straight game Watkins has missed this season and opens the door once again for Demarcus Robinson to fill the void against the Broncos this weekend. 

The former Clemson Tiger is entering his seventh season in the league and his third season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Watkins' career has been plagued by injuries. Per Sports Injury Predictor, the has suffered from the following through his professional career: 

  • Hip tear (required surgery)
  • Groin pull
  • Hamstring pull (several times)
  • Calf strain
  • Glute strain
  • Left foot fracture (required multiple surgeries)
  • Right foot injury (unspecified, several setbacks) 

Watkins is coming off of Super Bowl season where he came up big during the playoffs. In the AFC title game against Tennessee, he hauled in seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown. In Super LIV against San Franciso, he notched five catches for 98 yards. He also had a key 38-yard catch on what eventually became the game-winning drive for the Chiefs. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ferrell and Raiders Looking Forward to Matchup With Tom Brady and Buccaneers

Former Clemson defensive end Clelin Ferrell is working on getting better each and every week and with Tom Brady and Tampa Bay up next he thinks the Raiders have a great opportunity to go out and prove something about themselves.

JP-Priester

Clemson's Swinney Proud Of Team After Sloppy Win

Dabo Swinney conceded that his team had some mistakes on both offense and defense Saturday against Syracuse, but praised their effort and response in beating the Orange 47-21.

Travis Boland

by

kholley7

Tragedy Turns to Triumph for James Skalski

For Clemson linebacker Jamie Skalski, his freshman season was filled with excitement, big plays, big kicks and a tragedy that no one should have to endure.

Zach Lentz

Turnovers The Difference For Clemson Against Syracuse

Clemson's defense forced four turnovers, three in the second half, to help lift the Tigers to a 47-21 victory over Syracuse Saturday. Head coach Dabo Swinney said the turnover margin, won by Clemson 4-1, was the difference in the game.

Travis Boland

Derion Kendrick Not Starting for Clemson

Clemson junior cornerback Derion Kendrick dressed out and wasn't on the unavailable list but he is not starting against Syracuse.

Brad Senkiw

by

ecshore05

Lawrence Says Tigers Energy Wasn't Where It Needed to Be

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence says he didn't play great against Syracuse in the Tigers 47-21 win and knows he must be better for the Tigers to reach their full potential.

JP-Priester

Dabo Swinney Addresses Ongoing Special Teams Issues

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney not overly critical of continued protection problems, stresses the importance of basic fundamental to correct issue

Christopher Hall

Tony Elliott: 'Nobody's Going to Lay Down for Us'

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott says his offense was just a little off in the Tigers 47-21 win over Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

JP-Priester

How to Watch, Listen and Storylines: Clemson vs. Syracuse

Saturday will represent just the ninth meeting between Clemson and Syracuse all-time and only the eighth in regular-season play.

Zach Lentz

Postgame Roster Update: Clemson's Swinney Updates Injuries, Etienne Needs Better Breakfast

Dabo Swinney talks about No. 1 Clemson being without four key defensive players while Travis Etienne had cramping issues during the win over Syracuse.

Brad Senkiw