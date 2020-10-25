Sammy Watkins Expected To Miss Second Straight Game Due to Hamstring Injury

When Patrick Mahomes takes the field Sunday against the Denver Broncos, he'll be without the services of offensive tackle Mitchell Schwartz and wide receiver Sammy Watkins. Watkins is nursing a hamstring injury while Schwartz is battling back from a back injury.

Sunday will be the second straight game Watkins has missed this season and opens the door once again for Demarcus Robinson to fill the void against the Broncos this weekend.

The former Clemson Tiger is entering his seventh season in the league and his third season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Watkins' career has been plagued by injuries. Per Sports Injury Predictor, the has suffered from the following through his professional career:

Hip tear (required surgery)

Groin pull

Hamstring pull (several times)

Calf strain

Glute strain

Left foot fracture (required multiple surgeries)

Right foot injury (unspecified, several setbacks)

Watkins is coming off of Super Bowl season where he came up big during the playoffs. In the AFC title game against Tennessee, he hauled in seven passes for 114 yards and one touchdown. In Super LIV against San Franciso, he notched five catches for 98 yards. He also had a key 38-yard catch on what eventually became the game-winning drive for the Chiefs.