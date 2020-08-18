SI.com
AllClemson
Scrimmage Report: Clemson Works On Many Situations

Brad Senkiw

Clemson's officially ended fall camp Tuesday with a situational scrimmage inside Memorial Stadium.

Tigers' head coach Dabo Swinney said there were plenty of big plays on both sides of the ball, and they were able to work in different scenarios that will come in handy as they continue preparation for the Sept. 12 opener at Wake Forest.

"Today was all about creating situations, just, you know, first down, trying to be efficient. First down, play second down, second-and-long, play third down. Then we got started along, got into a little third-and3, end of the game, fourth-down territory, got to have a touchdown to win it. Two downs to get third-and-3. Got into first-and-goal on the 9. Played that out, so really good workout in two minutes today. Touchdown to win it, was great work there."

Several players who were out Saturday were back in action today, including receiver Amari Rodgers, who Swinney said had a good day. Cornell Powell, the first scrimmage's star, also performed well, as did running back Travis Etienne. 

"So good work, but more of a controlled scrimmage today. We've been building to this," Swinney said.

The defense created more pressure on the quarterback this time, Swinney said, after not doing so Saturday. It was a better overall performance from that side of the ball.

"Good day for our team to improve," Swinney said.  

Here are some other observations and thoughts from Swinney following Clemson's situational scrimmage: 

  • Cornerback Derion Kendrick had his best day and intercepted a pass. Swinney raved about his consistency.
  • Reserve offensive linemen Mason Trotter and Kaleb Boateng were back at practice after missing a few days in protocol. 
  • Brannon Spector and Will Swinney were highlighted as receivers who stood out. 
  • Frank Ladson and Joseph Ngata did not participate in the scrimmage, although both are back on the team and going through the acclimation process. 
  • The team will take Wednesday off to begin online-only classes and return to the field Thursday. Next Wednesday they'll hold their final scrimmage and then turn attention to game prep for Wake Forest. 
  • Swinney said after practice that he expects Clemson's 11th game to be against The Citadel, barring any last-minute changes by the Bulldogs. Nothing official has been announced by either athletic department. 
