Which Second-Year Players Could Take a Jump For Clemson Football in 2026?

From players leaving for the transfer portal to the NFL Draft, Clemson football has seen plenty of turnover over this offseason so far.

The Tigers now enter the 2026 season with a new offensive coordinator in Chad Morris, the most incoming transfers in program history and a new starting quarterback. Because of this, expect some new names to enter the ring as some of Clemson’s most improved players.

For the second-year players, whether a redshirt or a true sophomore, here is who we think could take that next step.

Gideon Davidson, Running Back

One of the gimmes on this list, Davidson is expected to be the starter going into the 2026 season. He doubled down on that belief with a strong showing in Clemson’s spring game back in March.

The sophomore saw limited time throughout the 2025 season, but got better with each game. Behind Adam Randall, he finished with 260 yards while averaging 4.3 yards per carry. That’s a positive takeaway from the offense for head coach Dabo Swinney, who saw this unit have plenty of inconsistency over a 7-6 season.

Especially on how Morris wants to run the ball, Davidson will be the guy to get most of the touches early, despite there being a committee system on this offense. However, expect him to be the next top Clemson back, putting him with names like Randall, Will Shipley and Phil Mafah from those of years past.

Brayden Jacobs, Offensive Tackle

Clemson offensive lineman Brayden Jacobs (74) brings an incredible frame into the fold of the Tiger trenches. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As just a true freshman, Swinney went with Jacobs on the line throughout the middle of the 2025 season, and it ended up working out.

He played over 150 snaps both at left tackle and left guard, aiding Tristan Leigh and Elyjah Thurmon while they were out with an injury. That’s incredibly beneficial to a first-year offensive lineman, and he will build on that in 2026 with four of the five starters gone from last season.

Jacobs has already received All-American honors ahead of this upcoming season, which is some high praise for the 6-foot-7, 355-pound lineman. If he lives up to it, other accolades will continue to come in for the Milton, Ga., native.

Amare Adams, Defensive Tackle

Clemson defensive tackle Amare Adams (95) has a golden opportunity to pick up a starting role by the end of the season. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adams has a clear path to a starting defensive line spot after the departures of Peter Woods and DeMonte Capehart to the NFL Draft. Stephiylan Green also hit the transfer portal, meaning most of Clemson’s co-starters are gone from the 2025 season.

The former five-star and top player from South Carolina will look to take advantage of that.

Adams finished with only 10 tackles in 10 games, but he only saw 107 snaps last season. That will be inflated plenty in his sophomore season. He will compete with the likes of Oklahoma transfer Markus Strong and Vic Burley at the position, but he will get his chance to shine under Nick Eason.

The 6-foot-4, 310-pound standout finally has the opportunity to show off his power. I expect him to be a dangerous player who stops the run and disrupts opposing offenses by the end of his second season.

Easton Ware, Offensive Tackle

Clemson offensive lineman Easton Ware could be a contender for a starting role at right tackle for the Tigers next season. | Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With so many players gone from the offensive line last season, it means a lot of reserve players will see snaps in the trenches.

Redshirt freshman Easton Ware should be one of those players.

He missed the entirety of 2025 with a shoulder injury that he suffered in fall camp. However, this spring, he was one of the starters of the Clemson spring game, playing at right tackle.

Ware is one of the candidates to take the right tackle spot from ironman Blake Miller, who went to the NFL Draft after his fourth season with the Tigers. It will be tough to be the influence that Miller was over his quartet of seasons, but Ware is a former four-star from the state of Virginia.

The projection looks to be either Ware or Mason Wade for the starting right tackle spot to begin the 2025 season. If it ends up being Ware, he will have plenty of experience to gain, and it could end up with him making a jump by the end of his first full season of playing time with the Tigers.