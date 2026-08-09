'It's Very Explosive': Clemson's Standout Receivers Detail Chad Morris's Offense

Clemson’s offense in 2026 will depend on a few things to determine if it will stand out. One of those factors involves the Tigers’ standouts at wide receiver: T.J. Moore and Bryant Wesco Jr.

The two missed the entire spring due to respective injuries, meaning that they weren’t able to start their junior seasons with the new-look group. However, another factor that will be looked at is the adjustment of the Clemson offense under new offensive coordinator Chad Morris.

Wesco and Moore got their first taste of what his tempo-style offense looks like, and for the type of players the third-year duo is, they could be seeing career seasons in 2026.

“I definitely see a change in the tempo,” Moore said on Friday. “The tempo is crazy, like explosive. It’s very explosive, and it’s been exciting since I’ve been back.”

“Tempo offense isn’t easy, but it’s definitely going to do damage to any defense you see,” Wesco added, “but just being able to snap the ball as fast as you can, get plays in fast. It’s just amazing offense.”

The two will lead the wide receiver room after the departure of new Washington Commanders rookie Antonio Williams, meaning that Clemson’s true No. 1 wide receiver could be split into two. Regardless, Morris’s offense has one goal that it will try to make the most of the two going into next season.

That objective? “Get the ball to the playmakers,” according to Moore.

“He’ll get the ball to his playmakers anyway he can, just like any great offensive coordinator would,” Wesco said. “If they got a player, they’re going to try and get him the ball. Whether if it’s down the field, handing it off to them, screen, doesn’t matter.”

In each of their first two seasons with the Tigers, Wesco and Moore have recorded at least 500 yards through the air. If Wesco were not injured, that number would be inflated. In Morris’s offense, however, it was implied that the two could potentially see career-highs for both players entering 2026, regardless of the current quarterback situation.

But they aren’t listening to the outside noise regarding their skill sets, however. This August, it will be all about putting their head down and working over fall camp.

“The whole mindset is grind,” Moore said. “Come on. Like, day-by-day, like I said, step-by-step, we’re getting better each day. That’s the whole mindset.”

The duo doesn’t want another 7-6 season that came with heightened expectations. Clemson doesn’t have those entering this season, but regardless if the Tigers were No. 1 or unranked, the two set the record straight.

They will do whatever they can to help Morris’s offense thrive to win football games in 2026, whether that’s from screens or countless deep balls.

“Whatever the game calls for, whatever we need to do, that’s what we’ll have to do to win the game,” Wesco said.