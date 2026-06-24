See Where Clemson Tigers Stack Up in College Football 27 Ratings

This college football season will mark the third year that EA Sports’ College Football video game will be on the shelves, looking ahead to the 2026-27 season already.

The Clemson Tigers received some rankings and ratings for the program ahead of the season, and it’s one where head coach Dabo Swinney will look to bounce back after the team finished 7-6 in 2025. It comes after expectations of being a national championship contender and being the No. 4 team in the preseason.

College Football 27 took that deeply into consideration with some of its ratings for the Tigers. Clemson’s 83 overall rating is tied for 21st in the country.

Here are some of the overall ratings that the team has when it comes to crowd noise and the various units that Clemson will bring out ahead of the 2026 season.

Offense:

2026 Rating: 80 OVR

2025 Rating: 87 OVR

Clemson’s offense plummeted in these ratings, and there are a few reasons why there is a debate about it.

First, the Tigers are without their starting quarterback, running back and four members from the offensive line who started the season. One of their best-ranked players last season, Cade Klubnik, went to the NFL Draft, and Clemson will be playing a first-year starter for the first time in three seasons.

Running back Adam Randall was the main bell cow last season, and losing 814 yards on the ground. Wide receiver Antonio Williams is another name that they lost, heading to the Washington Commanders in the NFL.

Not to mention the Tigers fired their offensive coordinator, Garrett Riley, and brought in old friend Chad Morris. It means that the offense has a lot of uncertainty, which makes the rating understandable for the outside media.

Of course, that means that there’s plenty of upside for this number to increase throughout the season.

Defense:

2026 Rating: 86 OVR

2025 Rating: 90 OVR

Clemson’s defense takes a dip, and the drop perhaps comes from the amount of talent that’s coming off of the defense.

The Tigers’ highest-ranked players featured the likes of Peter Woods, T.J. Parker and Avieon Terrell, who all headed to the NFL Draft. With that, there’s a lot of change on defense, meaning there could be some uncertainty at positions that we don’t truly know about.

Fortunately, defensive coordinator Tom Allen picked up a double-digit number of transfers for that side of the ball, adding both depth and starting talent that will hope to bring back the Clemson defense of old. If he can tighten up the busted coverages and missed tackles, this number could increase throughout the season.

They also still have names like Will Heldt and Sammy Brown, while others are expected to rise to the occasion in 2026 with more opportunities.

Stadium Ranking: No. 9

Once again, though, Clemson is the highest-rated stadium that will be the toughest to play in the ACC, being the only school in the top 20.

Unfortunately, the SEC and Big 10 schools simply outclass them at home. Names like LSU, Ohio State and Penn State lead off the list, while others like Florida, Oregon and Tennessee are all ahead of Clemson as well.

🏟️ The Toughest Places to Play in #CFB27 are here.



Surely everyone will agree with this list. pic.twitter.com/XuVl6pu2it — College Football 27 (@EASPORTSCollege) June 22, 2026

On a positive note, the Tigers will have a chance to show off how loud Death Valley can truly be with pivotal home games in 2026. Games against Miami and Virginia Tech could end up being ranked contests, while playing South Carolina at home will look to have the program snap a two-game home losing streak against its in-state rival.

However, a lot of work still needs to be done for the video game to earn the respect of Clemson, but it’s exciting for the new game to be released later this summer.