See Where Each Undrafted Clemson Tiger Was Signed After 2026 NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft came to an end on Saturday, but there are still opportunities for those who weren’t drafted this weekend.

Several Clemson Tigers who didn’t hear their name called during the event were signed at the end of the weekend, continuing their careers as undrafted rookies. They will have the opportunity to look to make the 53-man roster at the end of the summer during the next preseason.

Nine players were selected throughout the seven rounds, matching the most in program history for a seven-round draft. However, three others found a new home after the weekend.

Here’s where each Tiger went:

OT Tristan Leigh, Minnesota Vikings

Clemson offensive lineman Tristan Leigh brings three years of starting experience to Minnesota. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Leigh signed a UDFA contract on Saturday night after the draft concluded, heading to the Vikings to carve out a path at tackle. He brings five years of experience from his time with the Tigers, being one of the vocal leaders of the program. Program history

A former five-star recruit, Leigh started in 33 games in his last three seasons and finished his career with over 2,000 snaps. He had two All-ACC honorable mentions as well in 2024-25, bringing a durable tackle to Minnesota next season.

An important summer awaits the former Tiger, but his leadership should shine during the process.

CB Jeadyn Lukus, Tennessee Titans

Clemson cornerback Jeadyn Lukus (10) was a former five-star recruit, bringing potential to Tennessee. | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

Lukus revealed to TigerNet that he would be heading to Nashville on Saturday evening, signing as an undrafted free agent.

Another former five-star, the local native battled injuries throughout his time as a Tiger, falling behind in the depth chart throughout his career. However, he was able to finish with 60 total tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and two interceptions.

Lulus brings plenty of potential to the Titans, and he will look to remain healthy throughout camp.

DE Cade Denhoff, Buffalo Bills

Denhoff announced on his social media that he would be heading to Buffalo, signing as an undrafted free agent on Saturday evening. He joins fellow teammate T.J. Parker, who was selected in the second round on Friday.

A five-year player with the Tigers, the Plant City, Florida, native finished his career with 51 total tackles, five for loss, two sacks and a fumble recovery. He played in 47 games for Clemson, starting in six games over his career.

The defensive end was a former top 100 recruit from the Class of 2021, looking to show that over the upcoming months at the professional level.