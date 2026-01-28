Several Incoming Clemson Recruits Land on Rivals' Final Top 300

As Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers coaching staff turn their attention to the next wave of recruits, it’s worth noting that they were able to land several top-tier prospects in the 2026 recruiting cycle.

According to Rivals' final recruiting rankings for the class of 2026, five Clemson commits rank among the Top 300 prospects.

Clemson on SI takes a look at each of them.

Naeem Burroughs (No.42)

The 5-foot-10, 175 pound receiver slid into the top 50 after originally being slotted at No.61 upon signing to Clemson.

During his senior season at The Bolles School, the Jacksonville native caught 47 passes for 1,107 yards and 15 touchdowns while also averaging 27.6 yards per punt return, with his longest return of the year going for 86 yards.

Through four high school seasons, he totaled 163 catches, 3,614 receiving yards and 49 receiving touchdowns to go along with 649 kick return yards and 301 punt return yards.

Kentavion Anderson (No.126)

According to 247Sports composite ratings, Anderson is Clemson's highest-ranked recruit in the class of 2026, ranking as the eleventh-best safety in the country, the third-best player in the state of South Carolina, and the 105th-best overall prospect in the nation.

As a senior at Dorman High School, Anderson totaled 95 tackles, three forced fumbles, two sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown while finishing as a finalist for Mr. Football in South Carolina.

Through four high school seasons, he has racked up 265 tackles, 25 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, five forced fumbles and four interceptions.

Gordon Sellars (No.222)

According to 247Sports' composite rankings, Sellars is Clemson's third-highest ranked player in his class.

Throughout his high school career, he caught 133 passes for 2,419 yards and 29 touchdowns. During his senior campaign at Providence Day, he hauled in 59 passes for 917 yards and 15 touchdowns.

His high school teammate, offensive lineman Leo Delaney, is also part of Clemson's incoming recruiting class.

Brayden Reilly (No.267)

As the 22nd-highest rated linebacker prospect in the country according to 247Sports' composite rankings, Reilly arrives as one of Clemson's highest-touted defensive newcomers.

Through three seasons as a starter at St. Xavier High School, Reilly racked up 183 tackles, 10 interceptions and four forced fumbles.

Chancellor Barclay (No.280)

The 6-foot-3, 285-pound prospect rounds out Clemson's mentions in the top 300.

In 2024, Barclay was named the All-Orange Observer Football Player of the Year after helping The First Academy averaged 190.2 rushing yards per game.